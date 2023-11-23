Looking for patterns - page 104
I wonder what the time span is?
Nah, it's all 20 years of information in the array. It's all compact, all the information.
You're not going to scratch the whole story, there aren't enough resources, what's the interval?
I understand it is a week, there is no point in taking it higher than that, you will get into another market condition, which may never come back due to various circumstances, time of year, exporters' need for currency for a given period of time. The same coronavirus dictates its conditions at the moment, for oil futures for example, next year this interval will not be relevant.
i.e. proportionally everything repeats itself
This information will overlap, you will get something in between. Roughly similar, I would look for a formula rather than similar cycles. Murad Ismayilov did something similar in 2012, check out his work.
The trends are stored sequentially in an array, alternating up and down. There is no need to average them. Suppose we build the logic: take the previous trend, look at its parameters, check what happened to the next one. Collect statistics for all cases. There is no averaging.
It is then required to break them down by median, to determine the statistics of the trends.
Let me tell you about the internals of the indicator.
The indicator has two arrays LocalExtremes and GlobalExtremes. Each element of them stores information about one trend. For a local fast trend and a global long-term trend respectively. There are more local trends than global trends. A global trend may consist of several local trends. In an array the trends alternate each other in direction. The time and price of the end of one trend is the beginning of the other.
In the zero element Extrmes[0], there is the oldest trend from 1905 :) In the last element Extremes[Finish] lies the latest trend, maybe even the current trend.
Let's take a simpler approach, and I think this information will be easier to understand.
Let's build a zigzag on the interval D1, and W1 on the chart H1, that data will give some food for thought.
D1 - we will consider it as a cycle, W1 - we will consider it as a global cycle.