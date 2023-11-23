Looking for patterns - page 106
I'm not quite sure what you mean?
Yes, we have made a variant of the indicator here in which the input parameter of the minimum distance that price has to cover has been made dependent on the size of the daily range of the previous few days. And now if the range of those days decreases, then the minimum distance also decreases. But we should check its usefulness.
And as to whether there is a pattern there, or whether price never repeats any pattern at all, that is of course a question, a serious question.
Friends, I don't know if this is right. If volatility has dropped in the last 5 days, the indicator starts to become shallow. But this is a very short time frame for analysis. On the sixth day it can hit like this.
The market has temporary cycles, you can look for highs and lows, but nothing will work without the cycle order. (This is my opinion)
For example, what is the cycle of the day?
How many periods affect the daily candlestick?
How to determine the cycle so that it equals 9?
The market has cycles that are temporary,
What do you mean by that? A period of fluctuation?
You remind me of that song, eh my childhood, but still relevant to forex as well as everyone else.
Uladzimir, what's wrong? Explain, please.
If only in brief.
There are certain rules and terms that previous generations have supplied us with, wanting to fill our wallets at the expense of others.
It is the sweat of brainwork that we should not ignore. We can and should only develop it.
A trend is a sequence of waves.
You are ignoring the established concept of "trend" as such. You are using "wave" as a trend. What is a sequence of waves to you then? Or is it a sequence of trends?
Think about it. It's not too late to rethink. Then we will talk in a language we understand.
The market has cycles temporarily, you can look for highs and lows, but without a cycle order, nothing will work.
Absolutely right.
A trend is a sequence of waves.
Uladzimir, I did not deny that. Maybe it was the continuous red bar that misled me. But there are arrows just pointing to the supposed start of the waves (pullbacks). Well here I have hand-drawn 9 waves in this trend. Yes, they are, and the trend consists of waves. There is no contradiction, we have the same language.
Absolutely right.
Uladzimir, I didn't deny that. Maybe it was the continuous red bar that misled me. But the arrows there are just pointing to the supposed start of the waves (pullbacks). Well here I have hand-drawn 9 waves in this trend. Yes, they are, and the trend consists of waves. There are no contradictions, we have the same language.
Good. Now it's clear, if you stick to these rules...
When they don't understand each other, you have to guess. It does not always happen in the right perspective.
:)) It's OK.
There can be an endless argument on the subject of price and time. But, I remain committed to this correlation established as far back as Grandpa Gunn. I'm slowly moving towards proving this fact, but I'm absolutely convinced that it's the right way to go.
The other issue is that the market obviously has more than one solution. So, I'm not going to argue... Just reading.