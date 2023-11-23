Looking for patterns - page 114
Uladzimir Izerski:
Here's the machine answer to that picture. I erased it on purpose.
Here is the "machine answer from Alexey":
colour change+close candle+pending order in the direction of the colour.
And the two possible outcomes:
1 did not open;
2 went to the profit;
The questions still remain: where is the take and where is the stop? Same as for everyone else in the market.
I already wrote you "a trend is established based on the selection of its functional model by statistical methods".
That's what you are doing and Alexey's indicator does it too, just using different statistical methods.
On that basis you yourself call your definition a "mythical trend"
So it's a polemic to talk about identifying the trend correctly.
And now I will ask you.
Have you looked carefully at Alexey's trend. I have not.
I do not want to prove anything to anyone. I told it as I see it.
Goodbye).
Uladzimir Izerski:
Good luck and profits to you.
You too.
Thank you for your kind words.
Hey guys, thanks to everyone who wrote. Some of the posts are interesting.
Anyway, there's a woodland tavern in a clearing. The Lion and the Bull are sitting there, drinking beer after a hard day's work. They're sitting there heartily, they've had a couple of pints, talking about life. And they get a call on their mobile phones. Lion picks up the phone:
"Hello? Yes, darling. Yes, the Bull and I met by chance. No, we're not drinking, no! We just had one glass of beer. To pick up the kids at day care? Yeah, I'll be right back. And to the shop for meat. It'll be quick. I'm on my way." He hangs up and breathes a sigh of relief.
The bull looked at him and said:
- Lyova, I don't get it. How is she talking to you? You're the king of beasts!
- Listen, Bull, your wife is a cow, and I have a lioness!
Happy feast, men!
Aleksei Stepanenko:
" Yes and to the shop for the meat. It's quick. All running."
I thought he'd say, "Thank you, bull, at least you don't have to run for the meat." )))
Nah, they're friends.
About the trend, the waves. I don't know what to talk about here. I think everyone has the same idea. Everyone probably has a little nuance, but does it matter? For me, it's better to do something.
I have consistently stated that each TF has its own trends, because they are subject to certain rules for their recognition.
I have clearly formulated the rules of recognition, and therefore I am hinting at the imperfection of your conclusions about the trend.
Here is a picture. Tell me, is there a trend here or not? Question for everyone. Let's discuss a simple question.
It's a matter of opinion. Maybe not for you, but for those who pipsqueak, very much so.
And so are you.
The question was not asked for nothing.)
The question is about formalisation and its implementation.
You failed the exam, gentlemen.) I'm sorry.
The question is one of formalisation and execution.
Uladzimir, can you describe the trend and its waves? Make your exact description? I will write my own in the evening. And everyone can do it too. Then we will try to come to a common denominator.