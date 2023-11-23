Looking for patterns - page 108
I don't know why you broke it down like that. It looks like H4. And why, please explain.
You know the answer yourself, you've broken it down into trends, you're all set but without cycles.
A trend does not last more than one cycle, no matter that it has gone into another cycle it is no longer relevant. There are two cycles to calculate one of them is always smaller. Don't look for the direction of the trend, you won't find it, look for the price in the future cycle.
No, I don't know anything about that. Tell me what you call a cycle. That's interesting.
So long time begging, tell us about your nine waves
I've only heard about them on the internet from two people. Probably not very important information for the tabloids).
I've written before, week<==>day, etc down.
Only heard about them on the internet from two people. Probably not very important information for the tabloids.)
Okay, okay. Probably really trivial information.
I'll just have to pick up the pieces. Speak up more often, Uladzimir.
But why is the trend limited to any timeframe? I don't see that in reality. There are trends of very different durations.
Why not leave the search for patterns to machine learning methods
I know, Alexei, that you are an adept at machine learning, and I have a question. When a person has different information describing the market and cannot use it to make a steady income, how can you be sure that you can make a neural network do that? Do it in a way that we ourselves do not yet know how? After all, there's brains for a Drosophila fly at most. Sorry, no offence, nothing personal.
Rated +).
Everyone has his or her own opinion ;)
The market will judge us.
I'm sceptical about wave theory. Maybe that's what it's about...