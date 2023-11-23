Looking for patterns - page 107
In the array with the local trends lie the small trends, which are the waves of the global trend from the second array.
:)) That's fine.
There could be an endless argument on the subject of price-time. But, I remain committed to this correlation as established by Grandpa Gunn. I am slowly making progress towards proving this fact, but I am absolutely convinced that this is the right way to go.
The other issue is that the market obviously has more than one solution. So, I'm not going to argue... Just reading.
Many take a simplistic view of the forex market(in particular and most of the non-experienced) without getting into its essence.
There are many regularities in the market ( and physical laws from the point of view of such consumers).
And the market is driven by the FA and the psychology of the crowd.
)))
How can you use them? For thousands of years.)
Every TF plays by its own rules.
P.s.
And just now.
What do you mean by that? The period of oscillation?
Why did I break it this way, the day's candle?
And what should the second cycle be? What chart should I take to find the high and low of the daily candle?
A timeframe is a way to see information in a compact way. I make indicators independent of timeframes. By switching between them, all parameters remain almost unchanged. The time intervals of the trends, their waves, the number of points passed do not change. You can select global, local, micro with the input parameters. And then they are considered on any timeframe without any changes. There are some uncertainties due to the degree of detail.
So how do you use it? Collect statistics.
Why not leave the search for patterns to machine learning methods, and focus on finding a language that describes the events in the graph, on finding predictors (features)?
I would have a separate conversation with you.
Why did I break it that way, the day candle?
I don't know why you broke it like that. It looks like an H4. And why, please explain.
You have solved the mystery. I am interested. It remains to find a common language. It is quite possible.
It remains to find common ground. It is quite possible.
So long ago I asked you to tell me about your nine waves