Looking for patterns - page 111
Aleksei Stepanenko, for example, is looking for an opportunity to build a TS on a mythical trend.
You are wrong! For such judgments need analysis, and you haven't done it. It seems that you're against everything that you don't understand.
Alexei's indicator recommends the direction of opening trades, you just need to open your eyes.
A trend is a stable drift (drift, drift,...) of the price during a certain period of time.
There's no need to cling to the terms, Volodya, the meaning is clear. The only question is to identify these time intervals (cycles).
I see everything. I don't do the analysis manually. There are programmes that analyse it and provide the ready result.
Alexey constantly calls any undefined price movement a trend. But a trend is a well-defined notion.
To know what the trend is, it needs to be decomposed. This is closer to scientific work than to trading.
That's the thing: if you don't know what it is, you won't know how it works.
Many take a simplistic view of the forex market(in particular and for the most part inexperienced) without getting into its essence.
There are many regularities in the market (and physical laws from the point of view of such consumers).
And the market is moved by the FA and the psychology of the crowd.
In fact, the question is: WHAT IS BETTER? The price chart or the FA? ... requires VERY careful thinking ...
If you consider the speed of data coming in for the Trader, the answer is obvious - the chart will be updated much faster than all other data...
Uladzimir Izerski:
But a trend is a clearly defined concept.
To know what a trend is, you have to break it down.
As Alexander_K2 wrote : No need to cling to the terms, Volodya...
The movement on M1 during 30 minutes is also a trend. (The trend is determined based on the selection of its functional model using statistical methods)
He builds the indicator by Chingiz's model (the one who was Chegevara in the past). And his words (Chingiz) can be trusted, if only because his signal balance graph (when it was) was steadily heading upwards.
Something like when the Warlock indicator shows price not returning, but moving on?
Different groups of forex market participants react differently to FAs. Some react instantly to news. These are speculators. Others wait for accumulated liquidity and take it away.
You can see it all on the chart. Everyone is equal in front of the chart. Nobody has tomorrow's chart yet.)
There are people just like us sitting in the big banks. They too are subject to fear and greed). But they are mostly not in the business of speculation, but in the real exchange of currencies for clients.
trend is established by fitting its functional model with statistical methods
It is possible to REMEMBER the definition of the trend ... but we must not forget that the TREND is ONE, ... and it does not matter which graph it will be fixed on!
Just on one chart (on small charts) it will look like a pullback, but on the main chart, it will be a TREND in any case: