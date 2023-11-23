Looking for patterns - page 51
Formulate the exact conditions.
Or maybe you could write them yourself? I don't have much time.
That's right, it's for history. So it is important to have accurate data on history to draw conclusions. And the moving average is of little use here. And no one knows the future, there is no such tool and will never be, there is no argument here.
That's what you should have said straight away, that to analyse history. Everyone knows that the best way to study history is to use a zigzag. People are discussing the use of Ma in real trading and not for history analysis.
I don't need it, you can't even see the simplest of patterns, you don't even want to see them.
Do you manage to use it for a long time?
I am amused by your post).
Actually the tops of the ZZs are the hit points of the air defence planes.
Otherwise they will drop bombs on you and go moose on the tundra)
You should have said so straight away,
Maybe I didn't put it accurately, but this thread is about studying history to find patterns. There are no predictive tools in real trading. Not even in the back of my mind. Only probabilistic advantage.
Yes, of course, I've written about the fundamental pattern before. All emerging markets are trending. Here's a hint) you just need to understand what a trend is, where to look for trendiness and how to make money)
do you trade emerging market currencies?
It's a good thread you've started. But don't hope to find the desired result in every post.
There's no need to rush. Remember? "The Prisoner of the Caucasus".
Anyway, you asked for a pattern, so take it for free.
Thank you, friend!
And once again a fake out on the flat. you're giving up, Colonel )
Andrei, I'm getting older and you're getting stupider, unfortunately. I am not a colonel, but a lieutenant colonel.
Short is only possible in margin trading. Any margin position is a derivative.