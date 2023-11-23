Looking for patterns - page 102

Aleksei Stepanenko:
And what thought did you put into this? Averaging the Range over five days, I get it. And then? What are the ratios? Why?

Now Chingiz_Project is working on fixed deviations, as I wrote earlier, percentage deviation based on ADR for the week shows good levels on all majors.

The ratios are 2.5% and 5% of ADR5. But this is my observation, perhaps playing with percentages and periods will find a better ratio.

 

In these pictures, the squares show ADR5 for each day and Chingiz_Project draws from the last ADR5 reading.

 
Well, what a beauty) they did even better than I thought they would.
Now here's the question - how will you make money on this?
Of course it is best to trade for returns and more money and more often. But you have to calculate the so-called point of no return. When the price has jumped away and more likely it will not come back. And do not confuse the point of no return with a sharp increase in volatility.
 
What are the coloured squares? What is the formula for the Chingiz_Project indicator?

 
The greater the divergence of blue and red (not shaded) squares of the previous day, the more probable the reversal in this area on the current day, for example. But we should calculate the probability of this event (cumulative)
 

Chingiz & Makar Project Extremes with DayRange 1.0 indicator

Genghis indicator with minimum distance calculations, using the size of several previous daily candles. This method was suggested by Makar.

Input parameters:

- Number of days to calculate the average daily range, in days;

- coefficient for finding the local trend, in percent;

- coefficient for finding the global trend, in percent.


 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Of course it's best to trade for returns and more money and more often.

Greetings Genghis!

Thinking of putting together an EA and giving it a try

I'll post it.

 
How do you interpret the indicator?

 
How is it better than a regular chart?

Files:
variation1.mq4  7 kb
 
Martingeil:

How is it better than a normal mashka?

Objective Certainty
