Looking for patterns - page 101
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I agree. So far - nothing. But, there is Vladimir, fxsaber someone out there in the MoD thread with the results. There is someone to look up to. The forum - to be with me or without me, it doesn't matter.
It was before.
I agree. So far - nothing. But, there's Vladimir, fxsaber,... Someone out there in the MoD thread with the results. Someone to look up to. The forum - to be, with or without me, it doesn't matter.
I see you're still interested in the results. I have just detected another brokerage company that is struggling with arbitrage on demo accounts. I will show you the results of demo accounts, which are surprisingly high for market trading. My balance grew from 10 to 104 thousand during 2 days. The account was opened exactly at 22:43 the day before yesterday according to their server time. The statement was recorded today at 22:48 MSK, their server time is 20:48.
I am still interested in the results. I have just discovered another brokerage company, which is struggling with arbitrage on demo accounts. I will show you the demo results, which are unexpectedly high for market execution. My balance grew from 10 to 104 thousand during 2 days. The account was opened exactly at 22:43 the day before yesterday according to their server time. The statment was recorded today at 22:48 MSK, their server time is 20:48.
Well, hurry up and get real!
Hi friends, Makar suggested thinking about the Average Day Range indicator. I've made the basis, we'll gradually fill it with new ideas, so everyone is welcome.
Makar Project DayRange 1.0 indicator
The indicator so far highlights the areas of the daily candle on the smaller timeframe. In the basement the time interval from the beginning of the day candle to High and Low, in hours, is displayed. Thus the lines show which of the extremums is developing during the day.
As I understand Makar, it is necessary to draw the forecast range of the current day based on the history of previous ranges between the daily extrema. Any ideas, thoughts?
The turkey shows a sort of delta between sellers and buyers
Romfil, thank you for your participation.
Makar Project DayRange 1.0 indicator
The indicator so far highlights the areas of the daily candle on the smaller timeframe. In the basement the time interval from the beginning of the day candle to High and Low, in hours, is displayed. Thus the lines show which of the extremums is developing during the day.
As I understand Makar, it is necessary to draw the forecast range of the current day based on the history of previous ranges between the daily extrema. Any ideas, thoughts?
Open the pivot indicator and see everything in working order.
Anatoly, and what do we see there? What ideas? What can we add from there that is useful? There are three people gathering and thinking: (H + L + C) / 3. How are artificially calculated numbers related to reality? As well as Fibonacci magic? Nothing?
I think we need to investigate the past period. For example, median candle size, size spread, how many candles in a row to one side, number of candles in a trend, time intervals between extrema.... Need ideas in this direction.
Well done, Anatoly, think again, think again!
Makar Project DayRange 1.0 indicatorAs I understand Makar, it is necessary to draw the forecast range of the current day based on the history of previous ranges between the daily extrema. Any ideas, thoughts?
Slightly wrong, I wanted to bind the ADR5 buffer to the Chingiz_Project
LocalDistance=ADR5*0,025
GlobalDistance=ADR5*0.05