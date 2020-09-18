On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 89
Focus #8 is creeping up steadily )
Not much, a measly $280, fi. Waiting.
at 18:47 you posted good mismatch data and at 17:49 you opened two pairs of pairs one after the other, I wonder why? (well I'm not talking about timing, I know the answer)
Dear Renat, could you please show me in real time one deal that corresponds to your guru level? I will try to learn from you (and I hope you don't mind pointing out my learning mistakes).
ok
You can stupidly multiply two parts of an equality by anything and then immediately reduce them:
You can bluntly multiply the two parts of the equality by anything and then immediately reduce them:
You are incapable of understanding what is written. I wasn't "deducing" equality.
I was deriving equality.
Then for the needy (I meant you personally, by the way, I won't say why) I explained what's in that equality.
Namely, that on the left stands this:
- i.e. the result of the EP transaction, if calculated in dollars.
this equality was already in the beginning (red arrow)
the two deltas are reduced by red crosses and say nothing because:
You could also write your nickname instead of deltas and it would be shortened in the same wayTherefore, any formula is a basis for conclusions and definitions only when there is nothing else to be done in it
You are wiser (in the terms of one of the participants in the thread above) than I thought. I'll try again slowly: look only at equality
Look at it, persistently, and THINK. If you have a brain, then anything below you may not read, then there will be no need to comment on it (what's below). Anything below the line
FOR THE DUMB ONES. You're not stupid, are you?
easy
I've already said everything above.
If you like, write your nickname instead of delta and open parentheses, or follow the same mathematical steps that were performed earlier
So we go from right to left, backwards.
is that clear?
if not, reread your post, only to your own address
I don't understand the question. An hour difference is normal. Right now it's 22:12 Moscow time and the terminal shows 21:12. The fact that deals are opened in real time can be seen not by what time is in the message, but by what values of quotations are shown at the moment the focus is opened (either as a chart or screenshots of open deals).