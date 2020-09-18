On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 83

New comment
 
b2v:

The author declares that there will always be a convergence before crossing the charts and profit accordingly on every fill, including the first entry.
We all remember:)

I'm not really a nutter. Of course, there is a non-zero chance of a sudden move not going according to plan, news, something else. And the long-range SLs put in just in case will work. And the loss will be significant, but not fatal. But this scenario is extremely unlikely.

If everything evolves normally, however, it's practically 100% that everything will be OK.

 
Mikhael1983:

I'm not really a nutter. Of course, there is a non-zero chance of a sudden move not going according to plan, news, something else. And the long-range SLs put in just in case will work. And the loss will be significant, but not fatal. But this scenario is extremely unlikely.

If everything evolves smoothly, then it's almost 100% that everything will be OK.

Yeah

Put on monthly charts instead of 5-minute charts.

there will be the prospect of this strategy in all its glory

you don't even have to guess.

;)

 

As of 18:40 Moscow time on 22.01.2020 there is a good mismatch between EURUSD and GBPUSD.

Opening focus number 8:


A mismatch of 146 parrots.

EURUSD should be bought. GBPUSD should be sold. Volume ratio: 2.785.

Let's go:

 

tin

it'll be all tricks.

as if to summarise ....

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

it'll be all tricks.

as if to summarise ....

The usual deal. Trick number eight is called. Though yes, I recommend it to be repeated.
 
The red thing at the top somewhere - I don't think that's ever happened before. I thought it was supposed to be in the middle.
And why open the same thing twice?
But it's all just details. Let's have a look.
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

tinny

it's a magic trick

as if to summarize ....

so will you show me the pictures you promised?

the said "tomorrow" is coming to an end

or will you admit that you are talking nonsense?

 
b2v:
The red thing at the top somewhere - I don't think that's ever happened before. I thought it was supposed to be in the middle.
And why open the same thing twice?
But it's all just details. Let's have a look.
The red thing, that is the extra curves, gives the fulcrum. It doesn't matter how it passes through, in the middle, at the bottom or at the top. It is important how the quotations of the two instruments are deviated in relation to it.
 
Олег avtomat:

so will you show the pictures you promised?

is tomorrow coming to an end?

or will you admit that you've been talking nonsense?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329518/page80#comment_14680540

О неравной вероятности движения цены вверх или вниз
О неравной вероятности движения цены вверх или вниз
  • 2020.01.22
  • www.mql5.com
Доброго времени суток. В преддверии нового года решил сделать достоянием общественности один из очевидных выводов о природе рынка...
 

The current profit is $180. We could close. But we won't do that as the mismatch is still high. We wait.


1...767778798081828384858687888990...184
New comment