The author declares that there will always be a convergence before crossing the charts and profit accordingly on every fill, including the first entry.
We all remember:)
I'm not really a nutter. Of course, there is a non-zero chance of a sudden move not going according to plan, news, something else. And the long-range SLs put in just in case will work. And the loss will be significant, but not fatal. But this scenario is extremely unlikely.
If everything evolves normally, however, it's practically 100% that everything will be OK.
Yeah
Put on monthly charts instead of 5-minute charts.
there will be the prospect of this strategy in all its glory
you don't even have to guess.
;)
As of 18:40 Moscow time on 22.01.2020 there is a good mismatch between EURUSD and GBPUSD.
Opening focus number 8:
A mismatch of 146 parrots.
EURUSD should be bought. GBPUSD should be sold. Volume ratio: 2.785.
Let's go:
tin
tinny
it's a magic trick
as if to summarize ....
Renat Akhtyamov, 2020.01.21 21:26
The red thing at the top somewhere - I don't think that's ever happened before. I thought it was supposed to be in the middle.
And why open the same thing twice?
But it's all just details. Let's have a look.
so will you show the pictures you promised?
is tomorrow coming to an end?
or will you admit that you've been talking nonsense?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329518/page80#comment_14680540
The current profit is $180. We could close. But we won't do that as the mismatch is still high. We wait.