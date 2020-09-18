On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 96
Fuck the signal. In theory, it would be convenient to open a new one to view equity, history and stats, but it's not critical.
And even better on centovik to make and collect 1k subscribers quickly. But not all people need 30k a month:) It's pennies for Moscow:)
on cents the signal will be free
There are workarounds:)
Oh, come on. I told you before, I'm not spreading any signals. Finally got a look at it and found a way to remove it.
Let's take a look at the Focus 8 situation as of 18:10 MSc:
The mismatch went up again, and again over 140 parrots. Basically went back to the moment trades were opened. Pity. Easy waiting for profits.
The euro bride doesn't want to meet her groom with the pound. She beckons him, stomps on the spot, just as he rushes towards her, and she rushes away from him at full speed. Will he be able to woo her and finally get close?)
But I don't need to collect any money from any subscribers, I can take it from the market...
This is a common misconception among beginners. It can be cured by time and lost deposits.
The current focus balance is minus $300:
The mismatch is greater than the opening balance. Those who wish to top up can do so. This is a very good time to top up.
I even doubled my lot:) Focus 8 promises to be interesting:)