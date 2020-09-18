On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 85
at least subtract the numbers.
It doesn't take much intelligence.
;)
And if you're not too clever, thenwrite an indicator for your nonsense:"EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP" and show its picture here. The indicator and the picture in MT.
If you're not too clever,write an indicator for your nonsense:"EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP" and show its picture here. The indicator and the picture in MT.
Come on.
it does not make any difference which one is which.
You can swap it any way you want, and do my nonsense trick, but change the sign like you learned at school.
;)
Demonstrate in real time? )
No, I've already taken the time to read your nonsense ))))
Well, if it doesn't take much intelligence, thenwrite
Have pity on the man. He himself realises that the left-hand side depends on three variables and the right-hand side on two, and they cannot always be equal. It's just obvious, he's not glad he wrote it himself for a long time. Forget it.
I wish I had done that a long time ago.
???
Oh. I thought Oleg was to be pitied.
what's it to you, japanese policeman?
;)))
No, I wasted my time reading your nonsense as it is )))
oops. I thought Oleg was to be pitied
:)))
As of 18:40 Moscow time on 22.01.2020 there is a good mismatch between EURUSD and GBPUSD.
Opening focus number 8:
A mismatch of 146 parrots.
EURUSD should be bought. GBPUSD should be sold. Volume ratio: 2.785.
Let's go:
Author, why is the euro catching up in terms of volume ratio?
The pound might as well go down, which means the lot is the opposite, no?
With the charts seeking balance - the lotta should be the same