On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 84
Your bullshit is useless. It's just some nonsense that doesn't answer the question you asked, why do you have this nonsense in your head:"EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP"????
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
About unequal probability of price movement up or down
Oleg avtomat, 2020.01.21 21:24
I don't know what you've written there mullion. You write an indicator for your stated nonsense:"EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP". And show its picture here.
As of 18:40 Moscow time on 22.01.2020 there is a good mismatch between EURUSD and GBPUSD.
Opening focus number 8:
A mismatch of 146 parrots.
EURUSD should be bought. GBPUSD should be sold. Volume ratio: 2.785.
Let's go:
The indicator shows a chart of your portfolio balance.
You are just messing with yourself and others.
No logic in your calculations )))
Current profit: $230. But we won't take so little. Ugh on them.
7.8 to buy and 2.8 lots to sell and you would not have to go to work anymore :)
Diagnosis -- blabbermouth.
the diagnosis is a chatterbox.
Subtract the numbers, you get a third.
It doesn't take much to figure it out.
You're wrong about that.
you're talking about the average forex trading approach
Might as well trade any other instrument, not even pairs.
that's your whole theory, and don't give me any silly formulas ))))
Can you demonstrate in real time? )