Renat Akhtyamov:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329518/page80#comment_14680540

Your bullshit is useless. It's just some nonsense that doesn't answer the question you asked, why do you have this nonsense in your head:"EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP"????

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

About unequal probability of price movement up or down

Oleg avtomat, 2020.01.21 21:24

I don't know what you've written there mullion. You write an indicator for your stated nonsense:"EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP". And show its picture here.


 
Mikhael1983:

As of 18:40 Moscow time on 22.01.2020 there is a good mismatch between EURUSD and GBPUSD.

Opening focus number 8:


A mismatch of 146 parrots.

EURUSD should be bought. GBPUSD should be sold. Volume ratio: 2.785.

Let's go:


NoLogig

The indicator shows a chart of your portfolio balance.

You are just messing with yourself and others.

No logic in your calculations )))

 
Sergey Chalyshev:


No logic in your calculations )))

Current profit: $230. But we won't take so little. Ugh on them.


 
Can't you sign real for a demo signal or something? :))
7.8 to buy and 2.8 lots to sell and you would not have to go to work anymore :)
 
Олег avtomat:

Your bullshit is useless. It's just another nonsense, it doesn't answer the question, why do you have this nonsense in your head: "EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP"?


Go, go.

I thought you were gonna snort.

painted it in a couple of minutes.

I put up a picture,

where the link is

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

Yeah, go, go.

I thought you were gonna start snorting.

Wrote it in a couple of minutes.

hung up the painting,

Same place as the link.

Diagnosis -- blabbermouth.

 

You might as well trade any other instrument, not even pairs.

If the price deviates heavily downwards, we buy in the hope of a return,

and if the price moves in our direction - we average,

That's your whole theory, no need for any silly formulas ))))

 
Олег avtomat:

the diagnosis is a chatterbox.

Subtract the numbers, you get a third.

It doesn't take much to figure it out.

;)

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

You might as well trade any other instrument, not even pairs.

If the price deviates heavily downwards, we buy in the hope of a return,

and if the price moves in our direction - we average,

That's your whole theory, no need for any silly formulas )))).

noooo

You're wrong about that.

you're talking about the average forex trading approach

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

Might as well trade any other instrument, not even pairs.

...


that's your whole theory, and don't give me any silly formulas ))))

Can you demonstrate in real time? )

