On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 82
The real life result of a trade, for each of the symbols, takes into account the overheads - swap, commissions, entry/opening error at a given price, etc. How do you account for them?
Naturally. You don't. It's not like I'm opening a compensated triangle and sitting in it.
How many tricks are you planning?
This is if the probability of a profitable and a losing trade is the same.
About sitting out, of course, is an argument. But, the max drawdown at the moment, even on the most "over-served" pair of trades, does not exceed the total profit and that's less than a month. The point is that the profits are quick. It is one thing to sit around like Taras Gonchar and have 10% a month on average, and another thing to have one problematic pair for a period that has been in the red for a whole week, but didn't exceed 9% drawdown and have already 17% for less than a month. The speed of trading is high
I actually wrote about such a balancing act )) This is a balancing of 2 triangles through EURUSD. White is the result on the history from the current moment. The load on the deposit is not large. The profit is not large, but it is real.
About sitting out, of course, is an argument. But, the max drawdown at the moment, even on the most "over-served" pair of trades, does not exceed the total profit and that's less than a month. The point is that the profits are quick. One thing is to sit around like Taras Gonchar and have 10% a month on average, and another thing is to have only one troubled pair for a period, which has been in the red for a whole week, but didn't exceed 9% drawdown and have already 17% for less than a month. The speed of trading is high.
The author declares that there will always be a convergence before crossing the charts and profit accordingly on every fill, including the first entry.
We all remember:)
... which has been in deficit for a whole week, but has not gone beyond a 9% drawdown, and has already had 17% in less than a month. The speed of trading is high
Strangely, I myself do not know how much % this trade gave for a month (no one thinks that I show all my real transactions here? No, of course, there are others), and someone has calculated the size of my deposit, and the ratio of profit to it ... funny )