The current profit is $450. Waiting, getting ready to take a profit soon )
Opened your signal. I'm looking at it. If you subtract swap and commission from the profit, you're at a loss. Don't mess with people's heads.
Checked it out, did the math. Now he is in the black again. You need to be discreet, blatant hating is confusing.
I once commented in a bblocos about fillings and lot imbalances in pair trading
That's two false moves that are only confusing.
Level up the lots and do the math.
however the cross will be traded.
The whole problem right now is the pitch. The TC is playing with the public, and he could have dotted all the dots, either by monitoring it on automatic, or by running a branch for a probationary period.
But the boss is the boss.
As of 7:15 am Moscow 23.01.2019 the current layout of Focus 8: trades are on the plus side of $160 (swap is still paid 40, it would be 200), the mismatch is 109 parrots. We are quietly waiting for more profits.
what is the profit target for each trade? for example, this one.
The problem right now is ...
The reason is that either TC does not understand his own mistakes or takes advantage of the fact that not many of the branch's visitors understand them. Probably both together.
The current profit of the focus 8 is about $350. Getting ready to close, somewhere around $600 and a bit. I am not at computer (well, I say so, in fact I am at computer, but I do not practice to access forum and launch terminals from it), so the charts are in the evening. Will get to 600 just in time for the evening.
see fuckin'....
top sell and bottom buy
smart guy...
;))))
Yes, logically it's open properly, but there's still up to three sigmas to spare. Therefore, there could still be a sliding motion.
see fuckin'....
top sell and bottom buy
At least sign the top one and the bottom one.
Yes, logically it's open properly, but there's still up to three sigmas to spare. Therefore, there could still be a sliding motion.