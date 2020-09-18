On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 41

New comment
 
EgorKim:

Where did the author of this thread disappear to?

I suspect that he is now disappearing in the bank, because of the problem with the withdrawal of profits from the demo account.

Well, I warned you that withdrawing from the demo is a problem now.

You're all laughing, but his position is already collapsing

 
Ivan Butko:

You're all laughing here, and his positions are already closing.

Personally, I'm not laughing ... :) I already said today that I give 95% that it will close on the plus side, but it looks like not today. I happen to have two orders left to sell on euro since yesterday and opened pound to buy today (same volumes) ... Like the TS since Friday almost ... :) And you know, the drawdown on the pound was at a minimum - the euro was double lot pulled. The euro took the take from the "geometry" (the next thread). Now the pound is already in the Buy position with the target 1.3028 +-. The TS system works! Affirmative. But still the drawdown may be perceptible - the risk is no more than 10-15% of the deposit (in my subjective opinion).

 
Ivan Butko:

You're all laughing, but he's already losing ground.

If so, it's just jealousy.

That's four trades already on the upside!


 
Younga:

Dynamic lot change?

No, it's simpler than that. TheEquityChartModeller indicatorallows manual selection of lots.

 
khorosh:

No, it's simpler than that. TheEquityChartModeller indicatorallows manual selection of lots.

No... no. I asked in the picture - is the lot constant or does it change over time?

 
RomFil:

Personally, I'm not laughing ... :) I already said today that I give 95% that it will close on the plus side, but it looks like not today. I happen to have two orders left to sell on euro since yesterday and opened pound to buy today (same volumes) ... Like the TS since Friday almost ... :) And you know, the drawdown on the pound was at a minimum - the euro was double lot pulled. The euro took the take from the "geometry" (the next thread). Now the pound is already in the Buy position with the target 1.3028 +-. The TS system works! Affirmative. But still the drawdown may be perceptible - the risk is no more than 10-15% of the deposit (in my subjective opinion).

Yesterday I am also on the pound and the euro. Today I am on the plus side, but I am not closing it yet, I am hoping for profit growth.


 
khorosh:

Yesterday also on the pound and the yen. Today I am on the plus side, but I do not bury yet, I expect profit growth.


If I had worked by the TS system, I would also be in position, but the geometry said that the price will not go further (see attached figure).

P.S. Deceived a bit in the previous post. One of the orders on the EUR in the morning by the BU took out and opened again - just this new one in the picture ... :(

Files:
kqt5.png  18 kb
 
Younga:

No... no. I asked in the picture - is the lot constant or does it change with time?

No, it doesn't. As set in the indicator, it remains unchanged.

 

This place looks good - it's just a strange feeling - all the time the "tube" was perfect, and then suddenly - expansion (between days) - well, like a mistake

 

Well... ?

all of you?

personally, i've been torturing this system for a long time.

nothing good will come of it.

1...343536373839404142434445464748...184
New comment