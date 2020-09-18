On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 41
Where did the author of this thread disappear to?
I suspect that he is now disappearing in the bank, because of the problem with the withdrawal of profits from the demo account.
Well, I warned you that withdrawing from the demo is a problem now.
You're all laughing, but his position is already collapsing
You're all laughing, but he's already losing ground.
If so, it's just jealousy.
That's four trades already on the upside!
Dynamic lot change?
No, it's simpler than that. TheEquityChartModeller indicatorallows manual selection of lots.
No... no. I asked in the picture - is the lot constant or does it change over time?
Personally, I'm not laughing ... :) I already said today that I give 95% that it will close on the plus side, but it looks like not today. I happen to have two orders left to sell on euro since yesterday and opened pound to buy today (same volumes) ... Like the TS since Friday almost ... :) And you know, the drawdown on the pound was at a minimum - the euro was double lot pulled. The euro took the take from the "geometry" (the next thread). Now the pound is already in the Buy position with the target 1.3028 +-. The TS system works! Affirmative. But still the drawdown may be perceptible - the risk is no more than 10-15% of the deposit (in my subjective opinion).
Yesterday I am also on the pound and the euro. Today I am on the plus side, but I am not closing it yet, I am hoping for profit growth.
Yesterday also on the pound and the yen. Today I am on the plus side, but I do not bury yet, I expect profit growth.
If I had worked by the TS system, I would also be in position, but the geometry said that the price will not go further (see attached figure).
P.S. Deceived a bit in the previous post. One of the orders on the EUR in the morning by the BU took out and opened again - just this new one in the picture ... :(
No, it doesn't. As set in the indicator, it remains unchanged.
This place looks good - it's just a strange feeling - all the time the "tube" was perfect, and then suddenly - expansion (between days) - well, like a mistake
Well... ?
all of you?
personally, i've been torturing this system for a long time.
nothing good will come of it.