On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 94
no
Open an account and do tricks too. Just don't take out the monitoring as quickly as usual ...
Then time will settle things down.
I won't trade this nonsense
this strategy is going to lose one way or another
one more time
put the charts on months instead of M5 and see
Yes, logically it has everything open correctly, but there is still a margin of error of up to three sigmas.
These pictures, correctness and incorrectness are relative and depend on the reference point. Shift it back a week, a month, a quarter and the curves will float relative to each other and it will turn out that we should have bought, not sold. It has nothing to do with sigmas.
That's why there could still be a spread.
Exactly. It may or may not be. 50/50. But over sitting at 95-99% pulls so there may still be plenty of tricks before the flush.
Michael, I am sorry for your time and the time of those forum members who read this thread. So I decided to find your mistakes to put an end to this nonsense. There are two main errors. The rest follow from them.
It seems necessary to make it clear once again, although I've said it before.
What is put in the title of the thread and written on the first page is good and correct. However, what follows (tricks) is not directly related to it, but in order to get from what is written on the first page to the technique of tricks one must bridge a chasm and I have not mentioned anything about bridging that chasm.
So your quoting from the first page and then reasoning based on that looks a bit delusional )
But over-sitting at 95-99% pulls out so there could still be plenty of tricks before it drains.
Anyway, do you give a shit? You can do better than to demonstrate.
Opened your signal. Watching.
Oh, come on. I told you before, I don't distribute any signals. Finally got in to look at it, and found how to remove it.
Let's take a look at the Focus 8 situation as of 18:10 MSc:
The mismatch has increased again, and again over 140 parrots. Basically went back to the moment trades were opened. Pity. Calmly waiting for the profits.
and found a way to remove it.
Well for nothing. You can close the branch, because words are nothing without a signal.
Mikhael1983:
We are calmly waiting for the profits.
What's there to worry about in the demo.
And the front page is gorgeous. Haven't seen that in a triangle yet:
Well for nothing. You can close the branch, because words are nothing without a signal.
I provide enough information about the tricks directly in the branch.