On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 88

Here we go. The movie broke down on its own. Just wanted to set up a real copy:)
 
b2v:
write your own program and trade.

All right, all kidding aside, I'm not gonna mock any more poor bastards who want to fill their pockets.

Here's my first experience with pair trading

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/139975/page193#comment_3542583

учитесь зарабатывать селяне [Эпизод 2] !
  • 2013.04.20
  • www.mql5.com
Прошу селянскую партию писать сюда, а то тормозит очень ваша старая веточка...
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Yeah, I'm looking for it. Calm down.

I forgot, it's been a while.

also, it dawned on me at the time.

no, don't just subtract it.

---------

woohoo, found it ;))))

all the buffers of the inductor as if it were a gut:

it's not EURGBP but the average ! ;))))

check it out:


and the signal is right there in yellow ;)))))

it's more like this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329148

The signal must have at least some theoretical (preferably from the foundation) justification, not just "I think that when two curves converge there is a BEEP"...

Апофения
Апофения
  • 2019.12.24
  • www.mql5.com
Чего только не находят на временном графике валютных пар...
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Dear Renat, please show me one deal in real time that corresponds to your guru level? I will try to learn from you (and I hope you won't mind pointing out my mistakes in learning).

 
Isn't there a progger on the programmers' forum who has written a robot or mts according to the TS?
 
Ivan Butko:
And where is the TC?

 
Ivan Butko:
did you see a description of the TC somewhere?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

it's more likely (even exactly so) here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329148

The signal should have a theoretical basis (preferably fundamental) and not just "it seems to me that when two curves converge, the BUCK happens" ...

he's torturing the stats.

it's not mine and I believe in statistics as much as

find an average spread, that's all I use it for.

now i don't do pair trading

because, as I said above, the outlook for this strategy is easy to trace over the months

the deposit is doomed to disappear, because pairs do not move interconnectedly

it's a fact

but anyway, good luck
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Focus 8 is creeping up steadily )

Not much, a measly $280, fi. Waiting.


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

did you see a description of the TC somewhere?

There are treatises with formulas on the previous pages...
