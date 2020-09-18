On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 105
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Found a video that you've probably seen, as I've written it in past discussions on "doubles".
Take a look, it's very clear, although I'm a lousy narrator :)
I liked the fact that on the plus side you used correlation.
I seem to recall that Alexander used it to determine the maximum spread.
So he wasn't looking at the statistical mean points, he was using the statistical mean correlation as a signal parameterBut that was all in the early days of this strategy, so to speak.
I like the fact that on the plus side you use correlation
I seem to recall that Alexander used it to determine the maximum spread
That is, he didn't look at the statistical mean points, he used the statistical mean correlation as a signal parameter.but that was all in the early days of this strategy, so to speak
correlation is good. But only as long as the reference point (US dollar) behaves uniformly.
Otherwise there is nothing difficult - it is possible (and has been done long ago) to output all the majors in one chart normalized with sigma and while the quid is predictable (equally falling/rising and standing) to trade divergences/divergences.
But all good things come to an end sometime - the dollar rebounds and "your point goes to the hall" :-)
And then there's the uncomfortable property of correlations, it's periodicity.
Grisha, if there's something I'm not telling you, just take it on faith.
1*EURUSD-1*GBPUSD = 1*EURGBP
graphically they are symmetrical lines:
1*EURUSD = 1*GBPUSD (+/-) 1* EURGBP
I do not remember what I used additionally in the calculation - point value, margin, etc.
1*EURUSD -1*GBPUSD = 1*EURGBP
but it's a fact
You are repeating this nonsense again.
This is a relapse, i.e., from a latent (silent form) disease you have, it becomes obvious.
correlation is a good thing. But only as long as the reference point (US dollar) behaves evenly.
Otherwise - nothing difficult - it is possible (and has been done long ago) to put all the majors in one chart, normalized by sigma, and while the quid is predictable (falling/rising evenly, standing) to trade convergence/divergence.
But all good things come to an end sometime - the dollar jumps up and "your point goes to the hall" :-)
And then there's the uncomfortable property of correlations, it's periodicity.
Oh, an adequate understanding person, what's been discussed for so many pages here? Or maybe it's just that the flooding room has moved here))
Or maybe it's just that the flood hall has moved here))
Even the demo signal has been removed. The topic is now purely theoretical and is an offshoot of 'Theory and Practice')
... what's been discussed for so many pages here?
The topicstarter in the first page has confused most of the readers with the description of part of his system. The system is based on two gross mathematical errors, which he pointed out here in detail. The author has nothing to hide and pride or other reasons does not allow him to admit his mistakes that is why he continues to post screenshots of successful trades. When positions are closed in profit, it is within the system. When it goes in the drawdown, he oversubscribes and says Queen Elizabeth is to blame. There was a signal from the demo account that was deleted after the next positions went into the deep drawdown. Obviously he wants to find an investor or a buyer for his TS. That's the way it is.
The topicstarter on the first page has confused most readers with a description of part of his system. The system is based on two gross mathematical errors, which are described in detail here. He has nothing to hide and pride or other reasons does not allow him to admit his mistakes that is why he continues to post screenshots of successful trades. He had a signal from a demo account that was deleted after the next positions went into the deep drawdown. Obviously, he wants to find an investor or a buyer for his TS. So there you go.
Good day!
I don't like the way the TS does either, but it gave me the impetus to think and form the application of his approach in my interpretation. I even laid out my vision in an article (attached).
I also trade using this method on a real account, although the account is small and I have to use additional "geometric" methods and intuition.
My current situation on the account mentioned here (my account has not been made public yet, there's some kind of mistake - I wrote to the support team, but they cannot help me yet - I'm waiting for a reply from them, when they answer, I'll post the link):
TC's deals are too long. Deals should not last more than 2-3 hours.
Regards, RomFil
TC's deals are too long. Deals should not last more than 2-3 hours.
Golden words! The longer a position is in the market, the more uncertainty factors start to affect it. 2-3 hours is also a lot.
Words of gold! The longer a position is in the market, the more uncertainties start to affect it. 2-3 hours is also a lot.