Mine shows that it is still early - the divergence is small and not over. There is no signal, but if you just look at the pair, then yes, you can wait for a reversal.
But we are not trading waves here, it's a different story :)
All means are good for victory. Winners are not judged).
I agree with you 100% on this one.
Is your real life predictable? You could probably predict the ruble collapsing 2.5 times in 2014 as well? Does the franc bubble in 2015, which bankrupted many brokers and hedge funds, fit your concept of an orderly world? Or the 2008 crisis? Or ....?
You seem to be far removed from the financial markets. You stack kopecks to kopecks for months and years, but you risk losing everything in a minute. And it takes just one event (a black swan) to lose, even stops won't save you from it. The black swan can play in your favor, and your position can virtually bring huge profits. But your broker will go bankrupt and you'll stay not only without profit, but also without a deposit. My friend here lost more than 120 thousand dollars when he was supposed to earn several millions.
"But your broker will go bankrupt and you will remain not only without profit, but also without a deposit" - and it does not matter how long you hold an open position, - a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a week, or a month, or even if you do not open a position at all ;)))
So your logic is flawed. It limps on both feet.
Early, they haven't turned around
Seems to be OK.
Screenshots from MetaTrader platform
AUDJPY, M5, 2020.01.24
Alpari International, MetaTrader 4, Real
In essence, a synthetic chart is no different from a normal currency pair chart,
But the advantage is that you can create any synthetic that meets your needs,
the indicator shows the topicstarter's synthetic, focus 8 ))):
The deals are at a disadvantage. It's possible that the end of Focus 8 will be pushed back to Monday. Wouldn't want to, although there's nothing wrong with that.
What's the downside now?
This is if the eu and pound go strongly down.
I'll explain it to you so that even you can understand it - ANY Pair TRADING WORKS ONLY FOR Pairs WHICH THE CROSS FRAMEWORK PROVIDES A MOTION IN A HORIZONTAL CHANNEL.
Open the chart of EURGBP - in the channel in January, the deals were in the +, as soon as the breakthrough happened - they were in the loss. This will always be the case. The amount of loss will cover all of the previous profit.