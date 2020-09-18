On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 104
I found a signal and opened a CHFJPY cross.
CADCHF andCADJPY
How much easier?
I will close as always ~+10pp
I finally settled on one of the variants of my indicator for pair trading. It's been about half an hour since I entered it, and there is already a profit.
13.00 is a profit.
How's the profit now?
Here again, trading with only one cross reduces deposit load, you trade with two majors and put more money on margin than on the cross with overestimated lot.
If you have to average, it could happen that all the money is on margin. Bad option, and the payoff is the same as trading one cross. This has been proven by me for a long time.
I already explained that I remembered that the Herczyk contest is still going on, in a couple of months out of three, and decided to open some trades in sync with those posted on the forum.
That doesn't mean at all that the trades are only opened on a demo account. After all, the first few tricks were not there.
So all these tricks are on the demo or what? Eh, do you have a real one?
Renat Akhtyamov:
1*EURUSD-1*GBPUSD = 1*EURGBP
And that's a clinic, since the explanations didn't help)
So how are the profits now, are they there?
top 0.75, bottom 0.5
an approximate comparison, without specifying in real margin, although the pound is more expensive as its price is higher:
880.7/552.77=1.59
0.75/0.5=1.5
if you want, you can prove that it will be the same
yes even the cross spread is the sum of the major spread
You're in the clinic.
;)
It's hovering near zero. A crossover is still some time away. I will not close at the crossing either, as I assume that after the crossing the pairs will continue moving in the same direction.
I understand when there's not enough margin on stocks, especially if the position leaves the next day. But not in forex. If you run out of margin, your account life is over in seconds. I never pay attention to margin in forex.
One order only for CHFJPY?
It's hovering near zero. A crossover is not yet imminent. I won't close at the crossing either, as I assume the pair will continue moving in the same direction after the crossing.
Found the video you probably saw, since I wrote it in the past discussions on "pairing".
Take a look, it's very clear, although I'm not a very good speaker :)