All the calculations on M30, it turned out to be the best option
And I followed TC's example on M5. I wanted to switch to M15 (less noise). But then I just chose an appropriate smoothing period in the indicator and stayed on M5.
Well, I've been doing it for a long time and I've realized that M30 is the best. The spread gets in the way on M5. On H1 you get early entries
I don't know what it shows, but it's obvious for me that I won't have signals for euro and pound in next 2-3 sessions. And I closed EURGBP on time, as the signal weakened and the movement could be anywhere, which is confirmed with the lapse of time.
They don't care about that.
You're kind of a pain in the ass...
the sliding will continue now
It is now possible to go long on AUDNZD
Viewed via CAD, entry delayed but relevant. Profit ~10pp
I am counting on the 3rd wave of EURGBP. The price seems to be in the 2nd corrective wave now...
I think AUDJPY is good to go long now
but for me it looks like AUDJPY is going to go down now.
Not yet, it hasn't turned around.
It's too early for me - the divergence is small and it's not over yet. There is no signal, but if you just look at the pair, then yes, you can expect a reversal.
But it is not waves that we are trading here, it is from another direction :)
Well, here comes the 3rd wave, easy on the mind).