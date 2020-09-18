On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 108
I have 4 pairs closed since yesterday, only euro/pound left, now I will close at +2-3pp. The signal on my system is already exhausted.
Today I will continue the selection of new signals.
Yesterday I closed with +40 pips and a couple of pips from the euro/lb. Drawdown was only on the pound -45pp, not averaging, although the averaging would have closed long ago.
If the trend of GBP does not change, and it turns out that it is only a correction, I may be in a drawdown. Then at a breakdown of the low of the eurofoon, I will put a lock. It was a wrong entry because the indicator was noisy. After the entry, I fine-tuned it (smoothed all three curves). Now I will open with some delay, but in the right direction.
Where the line is down is the withdrawals. There will also be withdrawals today, I always do it on Fridays.
Don't look at the big increase, it's not on this system. The account was opened on December 11, i.e. 1.5 months
This is from this account, by the way. All averages are on the screenshot
Also this is a good example of how I got into a long trend and almost fearlessly came out of it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
About Unequal Probability of Price Going Up or Down
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.01.21 12:08
Exactly the same system, but probably with different calculation. The averaging has its place - this is the market
The first entry was on the 13th of January and then two averages. All shifts/slips are on the screenshot
Today came out at +3pp including all expenses. The trade lasted for a week and brought in a couple of dollars.
Everything was according to the system, there were shifts and correct signals, but I got into a strong frank trend. It happens in 1/10 cases. We consider this trade to be unsuccessful and look for other signals.
It is confirmed by the fact that the system does not work at a loss, but we should follow the MM, so when we suffer losses at one basket, we will be able to trade with another one.
Obviously wants to find an investor or buyer for his TC.
What time frame is on your screen?
I'm a fool!
Explain to me where to put a bigger lot and where to put a smaller lot.
1. eurusd = buy, gbpusd = sell. Where do you want to put the bigger lot?
2. eurusd = sell, gbpusd = buy. Where do I place the lot more?
Thank you!
This is the pip value for each currency pair in the moment.
The lot for EUR must always be bigger.
We have to look at the pip value of each pair, if it's in the moment.
The pip value for the euro and the pound does not matter, they are the same.