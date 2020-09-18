On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 98
I already told you about the yellow one.
;)
Renat, I don't understand, is the TC method working for you too?
The current focus balance is minus $300:
The mismatch is larger than at the opening. You can top up if you like. This is a very good time to refill.
Greetings! Isn't the current proportion by volume also slightly different now? Can you tell me the current value?
No, you don't.
It's not even close.
but paired trading, paired.
Mikhail, you refer to all your deals as tricks. What meaning do you give to this notion? Is it an illusion, a deliberate deception of people in order to amuse and amaze them, or a concentration of the power of thought in one point? It's like you're opening trades, so why the focus?
Greetings! Isn't the current proportion by volume also clearly different now? Can you tell me the current value?
I don't change the proportions during the focus.
That's understandable, but the current value has changed... What is it now according to your calculation?
Even a monkey can open trades. Making a profit is the art.
So the question is why the focus
Queen Elizabeth II has signed an agreement approved by parliament on Britain's exit from the EU. This was stated in a message on Twitter by the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob William Rees-Mogg.
The bill thus acquires the status of law.
The signing of the legislation was announced during a speech in the House of Commons by Nigel Evans, the chamber's deputy speaker. A video of the moment appeared on Twitter of the Department for Exiting the European Union.
The FTSE 100, the UK's stock exchange, went down when the news of the Queen's Speech was announced. The drop was about 0.8% from the start of trading, but quotations soon began to recover.
I had forgotten. I only look at the charts, not the news. That's the nature of the turmoil between the euro and the pound.
That's understandable, but the current value has changed... What is it now according to your calculation?
2,887
If you were to open it now, it would be like this. The beauty is that it slightly differs from the initial 2,785, so the "old" value is almost relevant, the differences will not cause any noticeable harm against the profits. One of the properties that ensures the stability of the system (and vice versa, when the difference becomes significant, I recognise a loss, a rare but possible event, as has been said many times here without realising that the criterion for recognising a loss is clear and crisp).
Even greater beauty is that it is possible to open with another ratio, which provides the actual ratio of volumes for all deals at the time of exchange (khorosh welcomes and opportunities to manage volumes independently, as opposed to trading crosses). There are other nuances to ensure stability.
This is exactly the feature I originally noticed - and it is VERY good, because the environment changes, the velocity of instruments changes ... By adding a refill you can even out the current situation ... :)