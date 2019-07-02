How to Easily Navigate from one to Another Open Chart Windows

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Hello Guys, Sorry i was asking for help, does any know a script that will help to easily Navigate between Open Chart windows

Example; you have 10 open Chart windows open, all with different objects and indicators. Now is there a Script with a Command like "Next" to open the next Chart Window in the row

Regards,

Thanks in Advance

[Deleted]  
Hello, if you use "maximize" option in right top corner on chart window, you will have chart on whole mt4 platform. In the bottom you will have labels with every open chart, click on label and change chart, you don't need extra script. Regards Greg 
 
You can click on a label tab  Chart Bar  or just use control-tab/control-shift-tab.
 
Greg Pawlak:
Hello, if you use "maximize" option in right top corner on chart window, you will have chart on whole mt4 platform. In the bottom you will have labels with every open chart, click on label and change chart, you don't need extra script. Regards Greg 
Thanks Mate @Greg Pawlak
 
William Roeder:
You can click on a label tab    or just use control-tab/control-shift-tab.
Thanks For the Heads Up Mate., This Helped.
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