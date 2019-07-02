How to Easily Navigate from one to Another Open Chart Windows
Hello, if you use "maximize" option in right top corner on chart window, you will have chart on whole mt4 platform. In the bottom you will have labels with every open chart, click on label and change chart, you don't need extra script. Regards Greg
Greg Pawlak:Thanks Mate @Greg Pawlak
Hello, if you use "maximize" option in right top corner on chart window, you will have chart on whole mt4 platform. In the bottom you will have labels with every open chart, click on label and change chart, you don't need extra script. Regards Greg
Hello, if you use "maximize" option in right top corner on chart window, you will have chart on whole mt4 platform. In the bottom you will have labels with every open chart, click on label and change chart, you don't need extra script. Regards Greg
William Roeder:Thanks For the Heads Up Mate., This Helped.
You can click on a label tab or just use control-tab/control-shift-tab.
You can click on a label tab or just use control-tab/control-shift-tab.
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Hello Guys, Sorry i was asking for help, does any know a script that will help to easily Navigate between Open Chart windows
Example; you have 10 open Chart windows open, all with different objects and indicators. Now is there a Script with a Command like "Next" to open the next Chart Window in the row
Regards,
Thanks in Advance