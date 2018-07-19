Code MACD into Stochastic

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Hi,

I would like to know from mentor here if is it possible to code MACD into Stochastic?  What i'm trying to get is if the MACD "MAIN" at stochastic Overbought or Oversold, will gave the alert. if it's possible, what are the code that i need to use?

Thank You!!

 
Mohammad Rizal Bin Rahmat:

Hi,

I would like to know from mentor here if is it possible to code MACD into Stochastic?  What i'm trying to get is if the MACD "MAIN" at stochastic Overbought or Oversold, will gave the alert. if it's possible, what are the code that i need to use?

Thank You!!

Something like this???


sto maCD

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