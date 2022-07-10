ePayments - everything? - page 23
If it works, that's good. I must have missed the news.
Can you tell me how much lower the exchange rate is than the official one?
It depends on the bank, because it is the bank, not the payment system (and by the way, not MasterCard either), that makes the exchange transaction. And note that the money comes almost instantly, but the correct amount will not be displayed until the next day, which is the day of the exchange operation.
tech support replied:
new user agreement, additional verification, most likely for almost everyone - even when everything is done and fixed it will take a lot of time to check the verification as there will be a hell of a queue.
I'm betting ~6 months.
abc...
Thank you.
Rumour has it that someone knew something as early as 10 February
as well as this
here
Actually this situation has been brewing for years. It's just that the so-called civilised world has taken so-called civilised measures. But in some cases someone is on fire in places. In fact, in the present environment there are not and cannot be any anonymous spheres or even ownerless topics.
By the way, epay is cleaning up tweets, there were a lot of angry messages, they were deleted
Some have noticed bitcoin rate has risen above October 2019 in recent days and think it's related to the blockage, all in all just speculation...
