ePayments - everything? - page 23

New comment
 
Irek Gilmutdinov:

If it works, that's good. I must have missed the news.

Can you tell me how much lower the exchange rate is than the official one?

It depends on the bank, because it is the bank, not the payment system (and by the way, not MasterCard either), that makes the exchange transaction. And note that the money comes almost instantly, but the correct amount will not be displayed until the next day, which is the day of the exchange operation.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

tech support replied:

new user agreement, additional verification, most likely for almost everyone - even when everything is done and fixed it will take a lot of time to check the verification as there will be a hell of a queue.

I'm betting ~6 months.

 
TheXpert:

new user agreement, additional verification, most likely for almost everyone - even when everything is done and fixed it will take a long time to check the verification because the queue will be enormous.

I'm betting ~6 months.

abc...

 
I think "this is it" is because of crypto, there would be no such loopholes, there would be no such checks and balances
 
Ihor Herasko:

It depends on the bank, because it is the bank, not the payment system (and not MasterCard either, by the way), that makes the exchange transaction. And note that the money comes almost instantly, but the correct amount will not be displayed until the next day, which is the day of the exchange transaction.

Thank you.

[Deleted]  

Rumour has it that someone knew something as early as 10 February

as well as this

here

 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

Rumour has it that someone knew something as early as 10 February

as well as this.


Actually this situation has been brewing for years. It's just that the so-called civilised world has taken so-called civilised measures. But in some cases someone is on fire in places. In fact, in the present environment there are not and cannot be any anonymous spheres or even ownerless topics.

[Deleted]  

By the way, epay is cleaning up tweets, there were a lot of angry messages, they were deleted

Some have noticed bitcoin rate has risen above October 2019 in recent days and think it's related to the blockage, all in all just speculation...

 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

By the way, epay is cleaning up tweets, there were a lot of angry messages, they were deleted

Some have noticed bitcoin rate has risen above October 2019 in recent days and think it's related to the blockage, all in all one guesses...

I don't know that it is rising if its liquidity is falling
[Deleted]  
There are reports that scammers have been activated, be careful as they may pretend to be ePayments representatives and may try to extract your account information.
1...161718192021222324252627282930...46
New comment