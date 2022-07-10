ePayments - everything? - page 27
Proof to who, the wife?
ePayments is an FCA regulated payment system. The FCA has insurance up to £50k, which paid out in the event of a brokerage crash. For payment processors, the conditions are supposedly similar.
The DSX exchange is being written about and many people have withdrawn money from it in the wake of the ePay freeze.
Your funds are safe and secure. The restrictions on transactions are only temporary andwe will inform our customers in the next few days about the next steps.
Response from the support team
Customer service reply
well if safe, ok.....
block cards for everyone
ePayments works directly with kiwi and the commission and currency conversion are very acceptable, what prevents MQLs from working with kiwi with their pocket offshore laundering banks?
They say the same thing about Kiwi, they block access, don't let you log in to the wallet, everything is as usual when they want it...
ePayments work directly with kiwi and the commission and currency conversion is very acceptable, what prevents MQLs from working with kiwi with their pocket offshore laundering banks
Blocking of wallets in kiwi is a normal phenomenon for them. But it's true you can get the money out after a month if the wallet is in your name.
money yesterday, cards today, what tomorrow?maybe echoes of brexit? are we traders here or not. Spun brexit for years, gbpusd was sent into a knockdown below 1.0, got out. Now need money from where, yes from here and there.