On ePayment twitter people are outraged, someone funded a wallet and here they blocked it, yes, very unexpectedly and without warning
maybe from someone who has replenished the legs? )))
which legs?Maybe it has to do with cryptocurrency everything. A lot of cryptoscam.
Did e-payments get bailed out by any chance? Is everyone sure the news is true and they didn't just disappear with the hamster money?
I wonder if that has something to do with it. It's just that the video was posted on YouTube 23 hours ago, I haven't watched it (could be a coincidence)
tech support responded:
Здравствуйте!
Мы тесно сотрудничаем с FCA над необходимыми улучшениями, чтобы восстановить деятельность на счетах наших клиентов как можно скорее. Мы будем оповещать наших клиентов о нашем прогрессе.
Хотим заверить вас, что все средства надёжно защищены. Как только мы реализуем и имплементируем необходимые усиления контролей, мы восстановим доступ до ваших средств и оповестим вас об этом.
Yes, that's more or less what they wrote here at first))
write here
I just tried it on mastercard. It's working.
I just have to figure out what the comment is.
It just says mql5.com.
It doesn't say what country it's from.
If it works, that's good. I must have missed the news.
Can you tell me how much the exchange rate is lower than the official one?