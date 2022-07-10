ePayments - everything? - page 22

People on Twitter are outraged at ePayment, someone has funded a wallet and then they blocked it, yes, very unexpectedly and without warning
 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:
maybe from someone who has replenished the legs? )))

Vladislav Andruschenko:

which legs?

Maybe it has to do with cryptocurrency everything. A lot of cryptoscam.
 
Did e-payments get bailed out by any chance? Is everyone sure that the news is true and they haven't just disappeared with the hamster money?
Evgeniy Zhdan:
I wonder if that has something to do with it. It's just that the video was posted on YouTube 23 hours ago, I haven't watched it (could be a coincidence)

 

tech support responded:


Здравствуйте!

Мы тесно сотрудничаем с FCA над необходимыми улучшениями, чтобы восстановить деятельность на счетах наших клиентов как можно скорее. Мы будем оповещать наших клиентов о нашем прогрессе.

Хотим заверить вас, что все средства надёжно защищены. Как только мы реализуем и имплементируем необходимые усиления контролей, мы восстановим доступ до ваших средств и оповестим вас об этом.



 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Yes, that's more or less what they wrote here at first))

write here

 
I wonder. Can paypal users expect the same consideration?
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


I just tried it on mastercard. It's working.

I just have to figure out what the comment is.

It just says mql5.com.

It doesn't say what country it's from.

If it works, that's good. I must have missed the news.

Can you tell me how much the exchange rate is lower than the official one?

