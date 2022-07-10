ePayments - everything? - page 28
Of course, crypto, brexit and anunnahs and freemasons.
And the Freemasons, you need them, the Golden Taurus and all that."anunnah" sounds like an order :)
Well, I'm waiting as much as anyone to see what happens there. Yes, there are a lot of them out there. As I wrote, someone knew about the blocking on 10 February, i.e. before the official blocking. And many projects have already refused to work, not to panic, have withdrawn their money (PropellerAds, AdsTerra, DatsPush, DaoPush and major services like EntryProfit also found a search).
Well, still, you need to apply together rather than alone, there is little chance of doing it alone. Why don't they just shut down the accounts, for example? The tweets have already been chafed. The dxs have blocked the findings
I don't think anything terrible is going on.
The usual working points with the regulatory authorities. In this case the FCA(Financial Conduct Authority)
If eP meets the requirements and reinstates its operations, but it will only strengthen their position. And it will be a great excuse to use the system more actively, rather than taking your money out of there quicker.
Because if they pass this test, rather than get swept away, it's obvious that they want to keep working and their reputation is important to them.
I'm only happy about this situation. It's a perfect test of their credibility.
After the job is restored, my confidence in them will increase and my assessment of the risk of losing money when working with them will fall. I, on the contrary, will start to use the system more actively.
This vetting will only make them more hardened. So we wait...
Well it's only been 2 days so far.
here was some e-passport, what was it? habr.com/en/post/103458/
well yes, in general you are right, there are several options as to what will happen (e-passport is the most recent one)
Someone may have had a working capital freeze, so these are not normal working moments. It certainly does not add to the credibility of the system. Once again, you cannot trust anyone, no matter how much paperwork (in this case FCA) is used, only diversification.
Have you read it?
https://blog.epayments.com/epayments-temporary-account-suspension-faq-for-customers/
They wrote a whole fact, probably because it's the users who write it.
I wonder what's in that section
and underneath