Andrey Khatimlianskii:

I had replies to my tickets promptly.

I, too, received an answer after 36 hours, but it's hard to call such communication prompt, it's stressful. I was stuck on verification, my passport and driving licence had expired, and the holidays were coming up, so it was a mess (the Russian passport did not suit them, but it seemed possible).

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Does anyone know why ePayments is refusing cards to Ukraine?


They have this information on their card page.

It's been reassured. Their support service replied:

Hello Vasyl!

Thank you for contacting us.

You will receive a free reissue notification 45 days before your card expires. Once you receive it, please go to "Cards & accounts" section of your personal ePayments account. For cards that are about to expire you will see a notice and a "Issue New Card" button.

Please do not worry, your order will be sent to the verified address.

Let me know if you need any further assistance.

 
Does anyone know if there are new cards for Russia or not?
Nikolay Ivanov:
Does anyone know if there are new cards for Russia or not?

You can ask epayments support

Hi all, does anyone know what's wrong with the epayments site? Yesterday they shut down all the services. I can't see anything:


Is this happening to everyone or what is it? No contact with tech support. Only through e-mail.

 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

You can ask epayments support

Hi all, does anyone know what's wrong with the epayments site? Yesterday they shut down all the services. I can't see anything:


Is this happening to everyone or what is it? No contact with tech support. Only through e-mail.

Everything works for me. The website and the app and the map...

Sergey Kutsko:

Everything works for me. The website and the app and the map...

Yeah. Well, okay, the map, it works, but the website doesn't. I've been using both the chrome and yandex browsers

Found information about deleting all cookies and browser cache. Helped in general. Everything's available now
 

No new cards for Russia, that's what support said

 
Nikolay Ivanov:

No new cards for Russia, that's what the support team said

Will they?
Because I have a deadline of 2021
 
Evgeniy Zhdan:
Will they give me one?
Because I'm about to expire in 2021.

When the deadline expires, a new one will be reissued with the same number.

