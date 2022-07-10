ePayments - everything? - page 26
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's just a promotional tape...
Examples...
Yes, it is.
Yes, it is.
Don't panic :-)
Well, a couple of people say otherwise, tried to buy some movies (viewings), the cards are linked. As soon as a withdrawal is attempted, the card is blocked. I can give you a source.Well, how do they get blocked? So you have to re-issue the card :) So don't stick the card anywhere for now :)
The fact that the card doesn't need to be stuck anywhere yet is true!
As for blocking the card: I tried to pay at a cafe yesterday - the payment just doesn't go through.
As for the big picture, I don't think it's any serious problem, or, as many claim, that's it!..! and you can forget about the funds in your accounts. ePayment is licensed by the same FCA c 2014, and if this is a bubble trying to burst, it will undermine the credibility of the FCA as a reputable regulator in the first place.
I think it's a matter of days.
You don't have to stick the card anywhere yet - that's right!
About the card blocking: tried to pay at a cafe yesterday - the payment just doesn't go through.
As for the big picture, I don't think it's any serious problem, or, as many claim, that's it! and you can forget about the funds in your accounts. ePayment is licensed by the same FCA c 2014, and if this is a bubble trying to burst, it will undermine the credibility of the FCA as a reputable regulator in the first place.
I think it's a matter of a few days.
OK, we need to wait, and research the issue, monitor the situation in general. If anything, all at once to sue, I guess so. I recently read an article about how in Isaac Newton's lifetime the South Seas Company went bust, bankrupting him slightly (Isaac Newton lost about 77 per cent of his investment capital, about £22.6 thousand (2.6 million modern pounds, or $3.4 million) as a result of a bad investment. ) In the twenty-first century, Britain's national debt still partly includes the debt run by the South Seas Company. Well, a story from the pyramid schemes
I have a suggestion: just in case, take screenshots of your accounts and transactions, including your card details. Just for the sake of proof.
Proof to who, the wife?
The reasons for these troubles are psychological. People treat money lost in virtual space differently ... They won't hire lawyers and launch lawsuits, band together and write complaints to regulators ... they will grumble on social networks and calm down...
Yes, it's in any situation, to speak out in a virtual space and get forgotten. Because there's no cohesion, it's disorganization.
Proof to who, the wife?
No, so that there is no such thing as 30,000, and you will get a response:
No one will even ask you and this is normal practice