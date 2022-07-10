ePayments - everything? - page 29
here's the second paragraph that's a bit alarming
news about dsx, because recently everything was blocked there too, and bitcoin rates were higher there than on other exchanges
some information
some information
Not everyone has been tied to crypto.
Update on banned activities
https://help.epayments.com/hc/ru/articles/360015296554-%D0%97%D0%B0%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%B5%D1%89%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BD%D1%8B%D0%B5-%D0%B2%D0%B8%D0%B4%D1%8B-%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%8F%D1%82%D0%B5%D0%BB%D1%8C%D0%BD%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8-
at least the update date is fresh.
ePayments will not stop working in Russia or anywhere else. The restrictions are temporary. The license has not been taken away!
Representatives of ePayments have received warrants from FCA and now are working on correcting the violations as part of the company's financial recovery (strengthening the compliance department of the company). According to some reports it may take up to two weeks to eliminate them.
This information is found online, if anything
Great list!
