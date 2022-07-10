ePayments - everything? - page 16

Sergey Golubev:

The usual general branch (like this one).
Just a comrade found a bug (I don't know the details), and reported it to the service.
After that CardPay was turned off, probably for testing.

He has three posts in total (I cited two above), and there's a third (post #178) where he worries that they shut it down because of him, and jokes that he may even be rewarded afterwards ... posthumously ... (there are similar jokes in different countries).

I see. We'll wait.

ZS. Yes, they will check to see if the bug is actually present. Once checked, they will plug it in.

 
CardPay is back
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
There you go, and I was shamed this morning))) I was looking to the future ;)

 

Does anyone know why ePayments denies cards to Ukraine?


They have this information on their card page.

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Does anyone know why ePayments is refusing cards to Ukraine?


I got two cards, one this year. I got one two or three years ago.
It's OK.
And what territory?
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Odessa region. I have a deadline coming up in February.

I have written to their support from the office asking if this is a temporary problem or what? Let's see what the answer is.

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

I also have my first card coming up soon. That's why I ordered the euro card in advance.
Is their (ePayments) support always this sluggish? I wrote to them, no reply or word for 24 hours.
No one has written to the support team? Oh come on, it's the 2nd day, I don't feel like messing with them. And who can suggest a system with a semblance of obennik DSX? Well, webmoney (well, there's something too complicated with verification), and more?
 
Vict:
Is their (ePayments) support always this slow? I wrote to them, no answer or word for 24 hours.

I had replies to my tickets promptly.

