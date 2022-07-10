ePayments - everything? - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The usual general branch (like this one).
Just a comrade found a bug (I don't know the details), and reported it to the service.
After that CardPay was turned off, probably for testing.
He has three posts in total (I cited two above), and there's a third (post #178) where he worries that they shut it down because of him, and jokes that he may even be rewarded afterwards ... posthumously ... (there are similar jokes in different countries).
I see. We'll wait.
ZS. Yes, they will check to see if the bug is actually present. Once checked, they will plug it in.
CardPay is back
There you go, and I was shamed this morning))) I was looking to the future ;)
Does anyone know why ePayments denies cards to Ukraine?
They have this information on their card page.
Does anyone know why ePayments is refusing cards to Ukraine?
They have this information on their card page.
I got two cards, one this year. I got one two or three years ago.
Odessa region. I have a deadline coming up in February.
I have written to their support from the office asking if this is a temporary problem or what? Let's see what the answer is.
Odessa region. I have a deadline coming up in February.
I have written to their support from the office asking if this is a temporary problem or what? Let's see what the answer is.
Is their (ePayments) support always this slow? I wrote to them, no answer or word for 24 hours.
I had replies to my tickets promptly.