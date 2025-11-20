Canvas is cool! - page 75
Guys, no help.
We all know that the icons come from the Wingdings font.
So, one user has a strange situation that some icons are not displayed. They're on the canvas.
I made a special test code. This is how its result looks like for me.
As you can see, the font works properly. And this is how it looks like for the user:
Incredible but true. The font does not display all icons on the canvas sheet.
If there is a solution, please post it. The code is attached. If you have the same error also write, but to me only one addressed with such a problem, I could not reproduce anywhere.
The user has a Win10 Home laptop
Does the user always have the same picture or does it change?
Perhaps the user put on the PC some themes or software. It happens that a third-party application replaces the native font files....
Does the user always have the same picture or does it change?
I don't know, it started with the arrows not showing. That's why I made a test indicator. There are no arrows in it either.
He's going to check it on another computer today. If everything is normal there, it means a local isolated case.
Probably the user put some themes or software on the PC. It happens that a third-party application replaces native font files ...
He reinstalled the font several times and restarted the computer several times, following the recommendations from this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/316034.
I also advised him to install/reinstall the video driver and these items as well
We'll wait to see what he says. The main thing for me is that the case does not become a mass one. Then I will draw all icons not with font, but with graphics.
In this whole story the user has wasted 2 activations.
The client clearly has scale enabled, I doubt it's the case of course, but try using font size -120 instead of 18 when outputting to kanvas
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/objects/textsetfont
If the size is set as a negative number, the specified size is assumed to be set in tenths of a logical point (a value of -350 equals 35 logical points) and divided by 10, and then the resulting value is converted to physical units of the device (pixels) and corresponds to the absolute value of the character height from the available fonts. To get the same size text on the screen as in the OBJ_LABEL object, take the font size specified in the object properties and multiply by -10.
I doubt it too, as even with the zoom set to 10% the icons are still displayed. Waiting for the client to get in touch. He should check on another computer.
I have checked both the font increase in the system and the overall zoom of the applications.
The picture is like this at 150% zoom, but the icons are still there
This is the answer I got:Now I have tried the wingdings ex4 on 3 different laptops, 1 at home and two at work (all with windows 10 home) and the results are identical, so perhaps it is the operating system then?
This is the screenshot from the second laptop
It turns out that the problem is directly related to Wingdings on Canvas and Win 10 Home
personally, I have no ideas.
I'm betting on the subtleties of Windows encodings.
Although it's strange why everything is OK in Labels.
We have to dissect the patient, because we can't find out without playback.
Let the client play with its language settings and Unicode. The problem is probably there.
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/why-does-some-text-display-with-square-boxes-in-some-apps-on-windows-10-b078a35f-9709-1780-44c0-8c27a58205a2
I think if the font wouldn't work in Arabic or Hindi, but here the person is from England and the test was on 3 laptops (by the way I haven't checked the screen resolution yet).
It would probably be possible to find a solution and then explain to each user how to solve it.
But I will go the other way, I will redraw the icons by hand) So easier than to make a manual. Especially since I've already spent a lot of time on the solution, and it's still not there.
Thank you all!
A challenge for wit.
We all know that if an EA has graphical elements, an indicator with a dashboard (any) will hang the terminal when switching because of the EA.
But I saw with my own eyes, a panel that works without hangs and surprisingly not conflicting with different products with events, timers and mouse tracking. That is, without direct crutches linking products that I can write myself.
The author was silent on my request to share the solution)
What are your thoughts on an EA with canvas graphics so that it doesn't react to dashboard switching via indicator? Delays can be prescribed or something else. Question on MT4
If you know but don't want to tell everyone for some reason, but are good at kanvas, then email me to place an order via freelance. But you will have to wait a couple of weeks for the account to be funded with the required amount.
Anyway, I plan to post a couple of simple canvas assignments, as I don't have the brains to solve some of the nuances with conflict-free. And once again, it's solvable, since I've seen it with my own eyes. The code there is closed, a product of the market, so I can't tell you anything more about it.