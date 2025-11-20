Canvas is cool! - page 78
honour and praise to all of us ! another piece of fxsaber, it has somewhere a cure for OnInit/OnDeinit skew, so that they are called in the right order.
PS/ and in general, switching TF or symbol from the indicator when the Expert Advisor is working on the chart, is a very successful way to shoot your heel and get on the money :-)
Waiting for that fxsaber piece then. I'll try to find some code to slow down the de-initialisation in the meantime. It seems to be a problem that indicator and EA are trying to fight for who is more important at the same time.
PS/ in general, trading with indicators is often done with the trading panel and nothing will hit the heel.
Here's an example and the code I gave once upon a time. Whoever solves it, praise and honour!
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/379526/page9#comment_25865481
The thing is that any EA that works with objects conflicts with the dashboard. I thought there was no solution, until I saw that one EA had no problems at all with the canvas panel. How he did it is a mystery.
Funny thing is that the top panel on the front page of the marketplace also hangs with dashboards.
Solve the problem, praise and honour. About the dashboard, you're a salesman. Do you think that if your indicators have a pattern not only on the open chart, but all over the navigator, users will be interested? Although a lot depends on the quality of the pattern.
But if you remember, there was Carla Wilson, who had several thousand reviews in her products. She simply gave a dashboard to her products for a review. Of course, then they closed the shop with motivated traffic, but the fact remains.
Format all your indicators as a class that can be attached to both indicator and EA.
You don't have access to implementation of interaction between indicator and EA hidden inside MT .
Are you sure that the EA inthe Market, which you noticed, uses external custom or standard indicators?
Once again - the solution is to use only one thread (EA).
I am sure that there is a solution. I can make my own products compatible.
The trading panel on kanvas with the most complex architecture did not freeze for a moment when switching the dashboard. I checked two different dashboards. I have not met any other such problem-free EAs with objects.
So the solution should be only inside the EA code
I was asking about iCustom. What does Canvas have to do with it?
Canvas can also be used in an EA.
I don't know about iCustom, I didn't raise this topic at all.
Programming by randomly introducing functions ????
and see if it works :-)
Your question is very vague. I thought that the indicator is called from the Expert Advisor.
Especially you are talking about MT4.
Look here. Maybe this.
I'll duplicate the code.
This is an example that even on MT4 charts can fly. The main thing is to use OnTimer, not OnChartEvent
Here with screenshots and code
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/379526/page9#comment_25865481
Well, it happens. Sometimes I put a soft sign in the wrong place. If there is a solution to the question, then write (you will help many authors), otherwise you seem to be clever, but there is no use.