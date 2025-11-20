Canvas is cool! - page 74

Aleksei Beliakov #:
Even if I set this property the object is deleted by backspace, maybe it is because it is selected?
Is there any way to place an object on top of another object if the creation time is shorter?
For example I create a bitmap label object then any other object, bitmaplabel is under the objects that are created after it
Question is there any way to put bitmap label on top of objects created after it except delete and recreate it?
Hide and re-display
 
How to hide it? Can you give me an example of the code
 
Aleksei Beliakov #:
How to hide it? Can I see a code example?

The documentation has everything...

OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES

Visibility of the object on timeframes

set of flags
Thank you!!!
 
Is it possible to apply text to a jpg picture using MQL5?
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:
Is it possible to apply text to a jpg picture using MQL5?
Search on documentation is silent, most likely it is impossible
 
I'd like the dll option, or something else...

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

The dll option would work for me too, or whatever....

Look for a dll to convert JPG to BMP and back. BMP can be loaded through kanvas. And unload it.

I'm even afraid to guess why you need to draw text on the picture through the trading terminal :)

 
Yes, I also think that it is necessary through conversion, and also extension to standardise at once, so that the text will be readable equally on different images.

And I need it for not related to the exchange business - there are pictures of goods on which I want to put the price, that would be immediately understandable interesting goods for their money or not.

 

Guys, nid help.

We all know that icons come from the Wingdings font

So, one user has a strange situation that some icons are not displayed. They are on the canvas.

I made a special test code. This is how its result looks like for me.

As you can see, the font works properly. And this is how it looks on the user:

Incredible but true. The font does not display all icons on the canvas sheet.

If there is a solution, please write it. The code is attached. If you have the same error also write, but to me only one addressed with such a problem, I could not reproduce anywhere.

The user has a Win10 Home laptop

Files:
Test_Wingdings_1.00.mq4  25 kb
