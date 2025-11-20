Canvas is cool! - page 93

Nikolai Semko #:

Andrei, do you just want to get a picture or do you want to get a picture of MQL5?
I can easily visualise it, but there are more advanced tools for visualisation.
For example, here is your formula as it looks on this resource:
https://www.desmos.com/3d/887356da26.

oops, I made a mistake in the formula there
here is the correct formula:
https://www.desmos.com/3d/b06327c043

 
Andrey Dik #:
I'm not sure how to do it, but the surface formula is like this:

The picture is similar in MQL5

different scale:


frequency and size of points can be changed in input parameters

I have no lag even with a point matrix size of 500x500 (250 000 points).

My personal opinion is that drawing surfaces with points instead of lines and triangles has its advantages. Such as transparency and better performance. Also you can build clouds instead of surfaces.

Files:
iCanvas_CB.mqh  71 kb
SurfaceDik.mq5  14 kb
 

can be drawn with a heat map depending on some coordinate.


Files:
SurfaceDik.mq5  15 kb
 
Andrey Dik #:

Here's a question, I need to draw points on a surface when optimising a test function, I can't figure out how to do it.

It should be something like this:

as for the very question about the ability to draw on the surface, there is no problem either.
Add 5 lines of code and it's done:


Files:
SurfaceDik.mq5  15 kb
 
Awesome!!! Thanks for the help with the examples!
 
Nikolai Semko #:

As for the very question of being able to draw on the surface, there is no problem either.
Add 5 lines of code and you're done:

"Draw" - I meant different, programmatically build points on the surface, the points will have to "run" on the surface.

But, this ability to actually draw by hand is also a great feature.

 
Andrey Dik #:

"Draw" - I meant different, programmatically plotting points on the surface, the points would have to "run" on the surface.

It would be interesting to see the convergence paths on 3D.

 
fxsaber #:

It would be interesting to see the convergence paths on 3D.

Yes, for this.
 
fxsaber #:

It would be interesting to see the convergence paths on 3D.

Yes, Brownian motion is fascinating ;)
 
Andrey Dik #:

"Draw" - I meant different, programmatically plotting points on the surface, the points would have to "run" on the surface.

But, this ability to actually draw by hand is also a great feature.

You can do it the same way when there is a bool array of the same size. Or, if there are not too many running points, create an array (with size equal to the number of running points) of the indexes of the main array of 3d points, the index of which is y*side_size+x
