I'll pay for it through Freelance. But not for another week. Of course I want this problem to be solved. After all, so far no one has solved it, but only chases the air.
The task is how to fix any Expert Advisor with objects so that it does not react to switching through any indicator dashboard.
This solution, I take it, does not fit anyway?
If your head is empty, there's air flying around in there, of course.
--
And, uh. inaddition to the advisor, the indicator must also be written correctly. Otherwise, maybe the indicator is the problem.
here it is - a step to the correct wording (which is half of the solution).
EVERYTHING (all indicators, owls and toolkits) should be "not just for a tester or a non-stressful demo".
Reality is cruel and one can even say that ж@#па..а if VDS (normal, which is RDP) there and c Canvas hardcore and you need to think (here-zhesh damn, you need to think...).
The issue has not been resolved. The shifting still slows down
Let me remind you of the meaning. You can create a simple Expert Advisor that creates only 1 object and there will be sluggishness if you switch the chart through any (!) indicator with a similar function.
There is no such problem on MT5. To solve the problem, let's assume that indicators with dashboards are always in closed code. We are left to work only with the Expert Advisor.
There are individuals who just shake the air, but have no solution, they just want attention. I was ready to pay for solving the issue.
The indicator-dashboard itself and any Expert Advisor with open source graphics I can make friends with in terms of switching and my products do not have such problems, but not everyone uses only my products.Any dashboard you have found and any EA with graphics from kodobase and 99,99% from the market will hang when switching. I only know of 1 owl that doesn't have this problem. I'm not the dumb one, everyone is dumb. If you are not, solve the issue.
I'm sorry, Nikolai. It's just that everyone made assumptions and not always constructive, so I didn't check everything.
If you can, please write again what you should add to the code to remove the problem. I will be very grateful
Think for yourself. I have written everything, even sent the code.
This is a punishment for ignoring. If you don't think of it, I will give you a solution in a week.
This place is supposed to come up with your problem for you and then solve it?
And such information is detailed.... some kind of similar feature))))
It's been a summer of negativity. But thank you for pointing out that the solution is here somewhere.
You are a strange person.
You yourself want others to understand your code and hundreds of lines when asking a question, but you don't even try to get into the answer and look into the code of one hundred lines.
Okay. I'll make life easier.
Translate all the code from OnChartEvent to OnTimer. Set the timer to 30 milliseconds. You will need to enter only global variables (not terminal), which should be updated in OnChartEvent, and reset (which are bool) in OnTimer.
Variables can be as follows
There are some people who like to live in problems. They have such a special conceit... that their problems are so unique and amazing, unique..... And they are such universal sufferers.
The problem arises from trying to do any work with objects in the EA deinit.
The solution to the problem is in the EA:
Maybe ObjectFind() is not needed.
If you had attached the code with the problem, it would have been solved yesterday.