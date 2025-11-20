Canvas is cool! - page 79
Here with screenshots and code
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/379526/page9#comment_25865481
small things : where is ChartRedraw() ? you don't give the terminal the command "draw everything I've queued up".
Solve the problem, praise and honour. About the dashboard, you are a salesman. Do you think that if your indicators have a pattern not only on the open chart, but all over the navigator, users will be interested? Although a lot depends on the quality of the pattern.
But if you remember, there was Carla Wilson, who had several thousand reviews in her products. She simply gave a dashboard to her products for a review. Of course, then they closed the shop with motivated traffic, but the fact remains.
Solve the problem, praise and honour.
If you can solve the problem, praise and honour!
I'm not a seller and especially not a seller of tester grails, but what I have in the marketplace.... well.
is lying around, but not with the expectation of making money from sales. People used to look for a system for
trading, now they're looking to sell in the marketplace. You know what the difference is? There was no plan to go there
and no interest.
Searching for patterns on more than one chart is a deflection to the conjuncture and cheap ponts. It's a well-known fact
there's no such thing as a universal system that works with the same settings on all
symbols and all timeframes. Each symbol-timeframe must be given a lot of
a lot of separate attention. And in the end it all comes down to understanding one symbol-timeframe (at least on one timeframe to be able to
on one to be able to, and there are such multitaskers... in three months they are gone, and there is nothing left of their deposits).
of their deposits).
Buyers' desire to get such an indicator is the result of not understanding the complexity of trading.
Market is such a far-far-from-trading area, it is a sphere of working out fantasies
of the same far-from-trading buyers.
Even if we search all symbols and timeframes, this task does not really intersect with the dashboard.
with the dashboard. I have one indicator in the marketplace that searches through any number
of symbols and timeframes, and with different settings. It has a panel, but it's screwed on the side.
screwed on, everything can work without it. The set of symbols-timeframes and parameters is specified
through a file. Because before you can use a timeframe symbol, you have to sit on it very well, pick up the parameters.
well sit on it, pick up the parameters, and not do it on the fly without seeing.
Really, it's not interesting to live your life over the solution of the task of ftyuhing in the market.
And what is there to solve? You have a task? Sit down and do it. What's the problem?
Carla Wilson. Thanks, I didn't know. Didn't really get into it. Well, I can see why there's so much
the hype around gui. But how far it is from trading... What, are you all just trying to
of replicating Carl Wilson's success ?
The point is that any EA that works with objects conflicts with the dashboard.
Why does it suddenly conflict?
Any dashboard, even if it is made of graphical objects, is a minuscule number of objects
compared to the number of objects that the terminal can easily handle. Therefore, what is your
problem is unclear. What are you inventing there, what kind of a bicycle?
Please solve it. I did not find MT4 EAs with objects in kodobase, which did not move when switching through any (!) dashboard.
But then I saw one EA with graphics on the kanvas in closed code and it didn't move anywhere, but I don't know what the author did. That's why I renewed my search, because I thought it was unsolvable from the code side.
https:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/379526/page9#comment_25865481
I think you have already been told everything possible about drawing and indicators. Now you expect someone to make an effort and start writing/editing the code for you ?
1. ensure correct sequence of OnInit/OnDeinit
2. don't draw in OnCalc (OnTick,OnBook), and if possible in OnInit as well
3. categorically reduce the number of synchronous functions
4. control the volume and frequency of drawings
5. don't forget to tell the terminal "it's time to actually draw"
6. everything that can be memorised and recalled quickly should not be recalculated and redrawn
and so on. Each point, it is natural and you know it/they yourself. But for some reason you don't apply it
PS well, do not switch the chart with the trading EA. You will just click a trading signal, server response, the right moment and really get stuck in money. I would beat a ruler on my hands for such a solution, even an idea.
Here's an example and the code I gave once upon a time. Whoever solves it, praise and honour!
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/379526/page9#comment_25865481
The thing is that any EA that works with objects conflicts with the dashboard. I thought there was no solution, until I saw that one EA had no problems at all with the canvas panel. How he did it is a mystery.
Looked through that thread, noticed this post.
In the Help, in the section "Execution of programmes" there are indications of functions related to events.
You can try to solve the hang problem through deinit event tracking. For example, in the indicator's deinit, write deletion only for the reason of detachment from the chart. And additional object deletion should be transferred to ChartEvent by mouse click. Everyone will receive deletion events before the symbol change, including the Expert Advisor, in which you should specify that you don't need to delete anything in your deinit when reinitialising, if you have already deleted objects in other programs.
As one of the options so that ObjectDelete() does not conflict.
Show me some link
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE/DELETE can potentially cause a waterfall of OnChartEvent events and generally completely break the EA. That's why they are switched off by default.
They can only be used with a firm understanding of the possible consequences.
I think you have already been told everything possible about drawing and indicators. Now you expect someone to make efforts and start writing/editing code for you ?
I'll pay for the solution through Freelance. But only after a week. Of course I want this task to be solved. After all, no one has solved it yet, but is only chasing air.
The task is how to fix any Expert Advisor with objects so that it does not react to switching through any indicator dashboard.
If your head is empty, then of course there is air flying around.
And this... in addition to the EA, the indicator must also be written correctly. Otherwise, maybe the indicator is the problem.