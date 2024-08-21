Solved : MT4 wingdings font or character bugs

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Dear guys,

some day ago I updated my windows 10 to Version 1903 Build 18362.175

Before that everything was good, But after update windows 10, MT4 shows all wingdings arrow code from index number 127 to 255 as below attached image.

Is that any solution for this problem or just waiting to MT4 update arrives?


MT4 wingdings font or character bugs

 

That doesn't seem an MT4 issue but a Windows issue. It seems to have lost the WingDings font.

Wingdings Font not found
Wingdings Font not found
  • answers.microsoft.com
Sorry this didn't help. Thanks for your feedback. Sorry this didn't help. Thanks for your feedback. Hello, You can easily reinstall these 2 fonts if it has already been downloaded to your computer. If these fonts are not yet downloaded, we recommend that you download these fonts first and then install it on your computer. For us to...
 
Alain Verleyen:
That doesn't seem an MT4 issue but a Windows issue. It seems to have lost the WingDings font.

dear Alain,

I already checked Wingdings font and replaced it, but noting changed.

I'm confused 😕

 
Koros Jafarzadeh:

dear Alain,

I already checked Wingdings font and replaced it, but noting changed.

I'm confused 😕

Did you try to reinstall MT4 ? I don't have a better idea sorry.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Did you try to reinstall MT4 ? I don't have a better idea sorry.

Yes, I tried but still have problem, I think this issue came from font version.

the last version is 5.01 in my system. Could you please check your version?

I tried to remove 5.01 and replace it with 5.0, But windows don't allow to remove it, I tried in safe mode too
 
Koros Jafarzadeh:

Yes, I tried but still have problem, I think this issue came from font version.

the last version is 5.01 in my system. Could you please check your version?

I have Windows 10 Professional 1903 Build 18362.116

I have the same 5.01 version.

Files:
wingding.zip  50 kb
 
Alain Verleyen:

I have Windows 10 Professional 1903 Build 18362.116

I have the same 5.01 version.

Thanks Bro, I will waiting to see this problem will happen to anybody or not

 
Koros Jafarzadeh:

Thanks Bro, I will waiting to see this problem will happen to anybody or not

That problem also happens in Japan.

It happens when I use the Wingdings font for an object, but I can not find this issue when I use it with a buffer.

I use Windings3 instead of Wingdings to solve this problem.

 
Naguisa Unada:

That problem also happens in Japan.

It happens when I use the Wingdings font for an object, but I can not find this issue when I use it with a buffer.

I use Windings3 instead of Wingdings to solve this problem.

Thanks, I solved this problem, It came from system locale setting, The solution is :

  1. Settings
  2. Time & Language
  3. Language (left side)
  4. Administrative Language Setting (right side)
  5. Administrative (tab)
  6. Change System Locale (button)
  7. Uncheck this box : "Beta: Use Unicode UTF-8 for worldwide language support"
 
Thank you for the information.
However, I could not solve the problem with it.
It has not been marked from a long before on my PC. It may be different depending on the language used.
In any case, there is no problem because I have an alternative method.
 
Naguisa Unada:
Thank you for the information.
However, I could not solve the problem with it.
It has not been marked from a long before on my PC. It may be different depending on the language used.
In any case, there is no problem because I have an alternative method.

Try this: change windows Administrative locale to English

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