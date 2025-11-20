Canvas is cool! - page 71

Jagg #:

Any chance of getting this for MT4 (source code after all)?

The code for MT4 is the same.
MT5 frame of 10000 stars is formed in 5 milliseconds.
Haven't looked at the performance on MT4 yet. I'm afraid there will be problems there as MT4 has one bug freezing mouse movement.
I'll drop you the code.
 
Nikolai Semko #:
That, Fedoseyev, is not taught in the first grade.
I'm sure you have at least one technical diploma with a college degree in your pocket.
But I know you can't do it again.

Cross or baptise yourself... what's the advice to do when it seems?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

cross yourself or cross yourself... what's the advice there to do when it seems?

Where did I write that it seems?
I wrote that I am sure and know.
 
Nikolai Semko #:
Where did I write that it seems?
I wrote that I am sure and I know.

So that's the point of the phenomenon - when it seems, it's always certain.

Not first grade, okay, in 8th grade they study sines and cosines.

And to speed up the process, you can apply a trick - to recalculate the coordinates of all points, and distribute them into several layers and move the layers.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

So that's the essence of the phenomenon - when it seems, always sure.

Am I mistaken and you don't have a college degree?
Sorry, then.
I hope you're at least in vocational school.
 
Nikolai Semko #:
Am I mistaken and you don't have a degree?

I have a diploma as a 3rd class mechanic. I can show you.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

I have a diploma as a 3rd class mechanic. I can show you.

That'll do.
I've always said that diplomas are no indicator at all.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

And to speed up the process, you can apply a trick - to recalculate the coordinates of all points, and distribute them on several layers and move the layers.

It's not a trick, it's a shot in the leg.
I've got rotation around a point in 3d space there


 

There are several antipodes here on the forum. When one appears, there is another one. It's funny, at that moment one feels an invisible thread of psychology that somehow connects seemingly different people ;)

The starry sky is more like a snowstorm. And when you release the mouse, the dots should fall slowly.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

So show it, so that everyone understands at once )

Nikolai Semko #:
I will show it. A little later
Simplify is not complicated.

I added parameters in both versions:


The difference is big of course.
Especially the bouncing of the int version makes the eyes water in contrast to the double.

You have to understand that I did this, of course, not for the star screensaver, but to understand how you can graphically correctly shape 2D and 3D clouds of various visualizations.

Files:
StarINT.mq5  5 kb
iCanvas_CB.mqh  53 kb
Stars.ex5  28 kb
