Canvas is cool! - page 71
Any chance of getting this for MT4 (source code after all)?
That, Fedoseyev, is not taught in the first grade.
cross yourself or cross yourself... what's the advice there to do when it seems?
Where did I write that it seems?
Not first grade, okay, in 8th grade they study sines and cosines.
And to speed up the process, you can apply a trick - to recalculate the coordinates of all points, and distribute them into several layers and move the layers.
Am I mistaken and you don't have a degree?
I have a diploma as a 3rd class mechanic. I can show you.
There are several antipodes here on the forum. When one appears, there is another one. It's funny, at that moment one feels an invisible thread of psychology that somehow connects seemingly different people ;)
The starry sky is more like a snowstorm. And when you release the mouse, the dots should fall slowly.
So show it, so that everyone understands at once )
I will show it. A little later
I added parameters in both versions:
The difference is big of course.
Especially the bouncing of the int version makes the eyes water in contrast to the double.
You have to understand that I did this, of course, not for the star screensaver, but to understand how you can graphically correctly shape 2D and 3D clouds of various visualizations.