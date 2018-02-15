How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own - page 8
That's it?
Now think about it, people have been living happily, everything is set up, everything is verified, the input/output system is fine-tuned. They have the purely mechanical habit of pushing the right buttons in their subcortex.
Now they are told: Now everything again, go to eP, verify everything, prove everything, and eP in turn will smugly shrug and spit through their teeth. Where the hell are you going to go, MQ has killed WM, you will come to us anyway.
What the fuck is the point of this, please?
Now pick up ***, spend money, go to the place of registration, sit there while these morons from eP verify you there and get the card, then go back, then prove that you are from another place.
The main thing is that this is a hassle for no reason.
I do not have any money for those who do not want it, they just do not want it. If you need it, it's at your fingertips in two clicks.
12% - I don't know where to change.
Withdrawal from here to WMZ - 0.8%, withdrawal to PrivatBank card through Internet exchanger - 0.8% (WM commission) and about 2% difference of rates between real exchangers in Odessa. Total: 0.8 + 0.8 + 2 = 3.6%. If you cash out through an ATM, another 1%. In other words, it is around 4.6%.
It turns out that in the area of $250 a month cashing out on EP will be about the same 2.6% + $ 2.6 (withdrawal) + $ 2.9 (service card). If your amount is smaller, you need more money but if your amount is larger, you will get more profit if you use EP.
If cashless payments, you get 2.6%, WM with top-up on PrivatBank card - 3.6%. It seems to be more profitable.
When you exchange your money from MQL to your bank card you lose 2.08%.
We received: no hassle with card, no obligations and no commission.
We get bonus money on webmoney that can be used for online trading and for depositing/withdrawing funds to almost every brokerage company.
If you have money on EP and WM top-up, it will not be cheap.
You should try to get the money but they are not as hands-on with you. If you need it, they are in two clicks at hand.
I thought I was the only one, the card is always empty, I transfer to it when I need it, it is always safer to keep it in dollars
Vitaly, you yourself above showed a screenshot of the rate - from the actual it differs by about 2%. From here it is 0.8% to withdraw from the site, and when exchanging WM also takes 0.8% for withdrawal from the wallet. This is 3.6%.
Where did you manage to skimp?
Specifically, it will cost 2%.
Specifically, it will cost 2%.
Cool, but they do not verify me with eP because I do not live where I am registered.
That is, I don't give a shit which comsa, this method is not available to me at all, in my case, it is not there, not at all.
I will proove PayPal. WM has exchanger with PayPal wallets.
WM is not one of the exchangers, WM is a corporation even worse than MQ, they have a huge infrastructure and huge community.
And eP is a company that will close today and tomorrow.
Here are just problems with PayPal, it does not work officially in Ukraine to receive payments, you will be blocked or will be sent back minus a commission.
In any dispute, you will be asked to provide documents including propiska. And then came ...
This is exactly the problem with PayPal; it does not officially work in Ukraine to accept payments, they will block the funds or send them back, minus the commission.
So there's no way at all. That's great.
By socket. There is an IP there.
Again, even if passes, you will have to spend $200 (there, back) to go get the card, then do the new documents, registration, etc..
It'll take you a month to get nowhere.