How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own - page 13
and the methaquotes logo is a fly swatter, oh no good...
Has anyone seen what's actually on the logo?
There's three people sitting there, two of whom we know, but the third is a mystery. Maybe he's the one calling the shots from behind the scenes.
I don't like some things about this resource either, but to take advantage of it and say it's bad all the time is, to put it mildly, ungrateful.
You don't have to think of yourself all the time.
You have to understand that there are other people who live in other regions, particularly in the west and east, and think differently.
well, if, at some point, you don't enjoy the benefits of this resource, then you make a new conclusion ... from a different point of view)
And no one is stopping you from enjoying all the benefits.
Some people don't know how to do anything and are looking for some excuse to find the culprits.
I look at your products and cannot understand why they should all be sold for $30K ?
I don't see the point.
No matter how you look at it, killing VMs is a major inconvenience for all Runet users.
We all just don't have a choice yet. Other companies are only expanding the range of services and systems available.
I think that soon there will be other more convenient sites with freelancing and MT4 and MT5 products.
Psychology: the more expensive, the better the quality.
Well, each person evaluates their work differently. Someone 5 quid an hour, someone 100, etc.
ZS. It does not matter how much the product costs. If you can sell it for more - sell it.
Well, yes, if you find some idiot who will buy a dead indicator for 30K, then you can.
But the thing is, idiots don't have that much money. :)
Reminds me of a review of one insanely expensive CD Player - https://market.yandex.ru/product/6508503/reviews?track=tabs
I've never thought about it.) Don't know anyone at all.
They're passing stacks of notes around in circles, I reckon. And so on endlessly.
Try using e-payments. You will like it. If not, choose another withdrawal method.
1 I don't like it anymore,
2 HOWEVER))? I do not have PayPal in my country and WM is gone