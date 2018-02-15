How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own

Evgeny Belyaev:

Unbanned?

Not for long :-)
 
Abstract Mathematics with money - natural masturbation

Today I withdrew $433.44 via WM with conversion there, the output was 25000 + rounded ruble remained in a purse

With what is drawn under the asterisk in eP I would have received ($430 - $15) * 56.2715 = 23520
 

Well, yes, e-payments certainly won't pay extra for withdrawals:


 
Alexander Puzanov:
Look, stop rubbing salt in the wounds of people who don't do this kind of maths! :)

 

I wonder where MKUL is in the thread? No confirmation comments. Silence on the website, too. It would seem simpler to post information directly in payments and withdrawals, but there is silence.

I do not understand why they send out a mailing and do not provide any information on the site? By the way, I have not received anything in the post.

 
It has already been disabled for depositing money, I tried to deposit the other day and couldn't, only the withdrawal was available.
 

Question for the administration. Maybe they'll read it).

I have Visa and MasterCard for deposit into MQL.

I can deposit and withdraw funds to Visa and MasterCard from any Cyprus-DC.

Do you plan to enable Visa and MasterCard to withdraw funds from MQL?

 
You can order VISA or Maestro cards to these wallets, which will have a common balance with the wallet.
 
Mikhail Zhitnev:
I would like very much to be able to withdraw to JD or QIWI as well! You can order VISA or Maestro cards for these wallets, which will have the same balance as the wallet.

Wait, wait, not everyone lives in the RF and they don't need YAR or Kiwi. I need Moldovan lei to live ))))

 
Andrei Fandeev:

I need Moldovan lei to live ))))

Go exchange a sack of money for zloty.

