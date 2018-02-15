How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own - page 9
I mean, nothing at all. Great.
Don't even go toPayPal, you've already been told why.
Vitaly, you yourself showed a screenshot of the rate above - it differs from the actual rate by about 2%. From here to withdraw from the site - it is 0.8%, and when exchanging WM also takes 0.8% for a withdrawal from a purse. This is 3.6%.
Where did you manage to skimp?
In the screenshot you can clearly see that the exchange rate is higher than the official one. Again, this is the first one I saw, if you look for 2 minutes, I will find an even better one.
By socket. There is an IP there.
Again, even if it passes, you'll have to spend $200 (there, back) to go and get the card, then do the paperwork again, registration, etc.
You'll spend a month for nothing.
Why are you so childish :-)
Rent a VDS wherever you want and communicate with "IP validators" from that VDS. VDS will be a bonus :-)
Or absolutely free - find a proxy anonymizer locally.
Then you have to ask MetaQuotes to connect LiqPay for deposit and withdrawal.
Users from Ukraine and abroad will be grateful for it.
CONVENIENT WAY TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS
Payments from more than 150 countries of the world in online mode
RAPID CREDITING
https://www.liqpay.ua/
CONVENIENT TO ACCEPT PAYMENTS
Payments from more than 150 countries of the world in online mode
RAPID CREDITING
Yandex.Money for RF is also a great alternative.
In the screenshot you can clearly see that the exchange rate is higher than the official one. Again, this is the first one I found, if you look for 2 minutes, I can find an even better one.
It is not clear why there is no responsible mouthpiece from MQ ?
27 pages of coffee grounds speculation. One Rashid stopped by and he was just passing by.
What should be the answer? Those who earn $600-700 a month, this money is no problem for them. +/- a few percent commission.
Those who cannot verify e-payments are probably alone.
Go to the police and get a certificate of residence. Or go to the housing office; this should work as an address verification.
Still don't understand the policy, why leave one and a half systems.
I think every freelancer knows where this screen is from, and this is not the limit, the other exchange will have a wider list, I do not want to scare him metaquotes
And the exchange is not so cool compared with MQ, but it cares about user comfort, because it's their money
Have you looked at bitcoin exchange rates before writing this post?And by the way, bitcoin is not reasonable at all, it is the most expensive crypto
The thing is, I have not used ePayments yet and I do not know how much more or less I will have to spend on fees when exchanging to hryvnias through exchangers. Before, I was exchanging WMZ for Privat24 UAH. And now I have to exchange BTC for Privat24 UAH. Now I am thinking how profitable it will be. If I transfer crypto to WM, at what exchange rate may I exchange crypto to WMZ, to withdraw it to Privat 24 UAH through exchangers, the old way. In addition to undervalued exchange rate there will be added 0.8% WM and it is not known which exchange rate of WMZ crypto to WMZ. Maybe better 2.9% when withdrawing directly to the card from ePayments. All in all, I'm at a loss as to the best way to withdraw now. This is quite a challenge. But I see that many withdraw directly to MacterCard, with 2.9% commission. So maybe this is more profitable? That remains to be seen.
I even abandoned my programs for a while because of these changes. I am sitting in this thread, trying to find a decent withdrawal method. Then, when I return to work, I will remember for a long time. This is inconvenient.