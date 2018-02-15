How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own - page 9

Nikolay Demko:

I mean, nothing at all. Great.

Don't even go toPayPal, you've already been told why.

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Vitaly, you yourself showed a screenshot of the rate above - it differs from the actual rate by about 2%. From here to withdraw from the site - it is 0.8%, and when exchanging WM also takes 0.8% for a withdrawal from a purse. This is 3.6%.

Where did you manage to skimp?

In the screenshot you can clearly see that the exchange rate is higher than the official one. Again, this is the first one I saw, if you look for 2 minutes, I will find an even better one.

 
Nikolay Demko:

By socket. There is an IP there.

Again, even if it passes, you'll have to spend $200 (there, back) to go and get the card, then do the paperwork again, registration, etc.

You'll spend a month for nothing.

Why are you so childish :-)

Rent a VDS wherever you want and communicate with "IP validators" from that VDS. VDS will be a bonus :-)

Or absolutely free - find a proxy anonymizer locally.

[Deleted]  

Then you have to ask MetaQuotes to connect LiqPay for deposit and withdrawal.

Users from Ukraine and abroad will be grateful for it.

CONVENIENT WAY TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS

  • - from Mastercard/Visa cards
  • - cash
  • - Privat24 internet banking

Payments from more than 150 countries of the world in online mode

RAPID CREDITING

  • - to Mastercard/Visa cards
  • - to a current account

https://www.liqpay.ua/

 
Yandex.Money for RF is also a great alternative.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

In the screenshot you can clearly see that the exchange rate is higher than the official one. Again, this is the first one I found, if you look for 2 minutes, I can find an even better one.

I think this is a trick. They have such a high rate up to 26.70, but their withdrawal fee is also high - 2.3%. Vaughn, as shown above, has a 1.9% fee, but only from the rate of 26.60. And you will receive the same 26,09 hryvnia. In the end there is no lower 3.5%.
 

It is not clear why there is no responsible mouthpiece from MQ ?

27 pages of coffee grounds speculation. One Rashid stopped by and he was just passing by.

 
Nikolay Demko:

It is not clear why there is no responsible mouthpiece from MQ ?

27 pages of coffee grounds speculation. One Rashid stopped by and he was just passing by.

What should be the answer? Those who earn $600-700 a month, this money is no problem for them. +/- a few percent commission.

Those who cannot verify e-payments are probably alone.

Go to the police and get a certificate of residence. Or go to the housing office; this should work as an address verification.

 
Arkadii Zagorulko:

What's the answer supposed to be? Those who earn from $600-700 a month, they have no problem with the epayments. +/- a few percent commission.

Those who cannot verify e-payments are probably alone.

Go to the police and get a certificate of residence. Or an HMO. That should do as an address verification.

Still don't understand the policy, why leave one and a half systems.

I think every freelancer knows where this screen is from, and this is not the limit, the other exchange will have a wider list, I do not want to scare him metaquotes


And the exchange is not so cool compared with MQ, but it cares about user comfort, because it's their money

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Have you looked at bitcoin exchange rates before writing this post?

And by the way, bitcoin is not reasonable at all, it is the most expensive crypto

The thing is, I have not used ePayments yet and I do not know how much more or less I will have to spend on fees when exchanging to hryvnias through exchangers. Before, I was exchanging WMZ for Privat24 UAH. And now I have to exchange BTC for Privat24 UAH. Now I am thinking how profitable it will be. If I transfer crypto to WM, at what exchange rate may I exchange crypto to WMZ, to withdraw it to Privat 24 UAH through exchangers, the old way. In addition to undervalued exchange rate there will be added 0.8% WM and it is not known which exchange rate of WMZ crypto to WMZ. Maybe better 2.9% when withdrawing directly to the card from ePayments. All in all, I'm at a loss as to the best way to withdraw now. This is quite a challenge. But I see that many withdraw directly to MacterCard, with 2.9% commission. So maybe this is more profitable? That remains to be seen.

I even abandoned my programs for a while because of these changes. I am sitting in this thread, trying to find a decent withdrawal method. Then, when I return to work, I will remember for a long time. This is inconvenient.

