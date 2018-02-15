How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own - page 15
I've been using the EP for almost a year now. No complaints. The exchange rate is fine. The fee for pos transactions is not that big. The only drawback is that not all organisations accept prepaid cards when paying online. The same Rostelecom.
Here is a screenshot for an example of paying by card in a shop.
That means that not only is the exchange rate robbery, but there is also a fee for purchases with the card?
According to my calculations, in the screenshot, you overpaid by ~6%.
for example, the interest rate of russian banks is ~6%. to get it you need money to have been in the bank for a year and depreciated.
2.6% commission on in-store purchases, Central Bank exchange rate at the time of purchase. "Travel of funds from MQL to card with no fee.
Now I go to the eP and the rates are as follows, the spread is 5.5%.
55.1015
58.1395
see the market prices for today
low 56.415
high 56.863the conclusion is that the reference is a scam.
The exchange is going through the MasterCard processing centre. At the moment there:
1 USD=56.7718 RUB.
This is the rate at which the conversion is made when buying with the card at the moment.
That's right, the average market rate.
If the conversion upon purchase is at the MasterCard exchange rate, then it's fine, but I still can't forgive the commission; okay, when withdrawing from ATMs, but when paying by card - no, this is the past era
First you pay the card issuance fee, then the service fee, then the usage fee
