registered. ordered a card. waiting. we'll spend.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

I've been using the EP for almost a year now. No complaints. The exchange rate is fine. The fee for pos transactions is not that big. The only drawback is that not all organisations accept prepaid cards when paying online. The same Rostelecom.

Here is a screenshot for an example of paying by card in a shop.


That means that not only is the exchange rate robbery, but there is also a fee for purchases with the card?

According to my calculations, in the screenshot, you overpaid by ~6%.

for example, the interest rate of russian banks is ~6%. to get it you need money to have been in the bank for a year and depreciated.

Pavel Kolchin:

2.6% commission on in-store purchases, Central Bank exchange rate at the time of purchase. "Travel of funds from MQL to card with no fee.

 
How did you calculate if you don't know the date of purchase? The screenshot is from the 29th of January. The Central Bank exchange rate on that date is 55.8288 what is the rate in the screenshot?
 
The epayments note states that the exchange rate for a currency exchange transaction is the market average for the current day and is valid for five minutes.
 
The exchange is going through the MasterCard processing centre. At the moment there:

1 USD=56.7718 RUB.

This is the rate at which the conversion is made when buying with the card at the moment.

That's right, the average market rate.

 
If the conversion upon purchase is at the MasterCard exchange rate, then it's fine, but I still can't forgive the commission; okay, when withdrawing from ATMs, but when paying by card - no, this is the past era

First you pay the card issuance fee, then the service fee, then the usage fee

 
Buy abroad where Usd is in circulation and you won't have to pay currency conversion fees.
