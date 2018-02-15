How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You'll be fine, you'll love it. You will be able to pay with your card directly everywhere, there will be no need for any additional transactions.
And a fixed commission of 2.6% from the payment. Conversion at the Mastercard rate
Rashid, you and I are sort of in the forex business.
So, when you have a profit of 10 per cent for a month, it is considered good; most of the time it is less.
You write that giving 2.6% commission is quite normal. This is a quarter of a month's earnings under good conditions!
Rashid, you and I are sort of in the forex business.
So, when you have a profit of 10% for a month, it is considered a good indicator, most of the time it is less.
You write that giving away 2.6% commission is quite normal. That's a quarter of a month's earnings under favourable conditions!
You're confusing the maths. And you're mixing the soft with the warm.
Rashid, you and I are sort of in the forex business.
So, when you have a profit of 10% for a month, it is considered a good indicator, most of the time it is less.
You write that giving away 2.6% commission is quite normal. That's a quarter of a month's earnings under favourable conditions!
You're messing with the maths. And you're mixing the soft with the warm.
Deposit 1,000, get 100, withdraw 100, charge $2.6.
Yeah, I agree - stupid.P.S. But with e-payment+Privat24 we pay half as much, because the conversion rate can always be found above the official one.
P.S. But with e-payment+Privat24 we pay half as much, because the conversion rate can always be found higher than the official one.
Are there any Raiffeisenbank ATMs nearby?
like, 2.6% (2.5%) is really a quarter of 10%.
He made 10% off this site - in forex.
Even if he will use the ePayments card there as well, he will get 100 for every 1,000 he earned in a month. He will withdraw it not 1100, but 100. And 2.6% must be counted not from 1000, and not from 1100, but from 100. He will pay $2.6, not $26, which is a quarter and a quarter of 100.
Are there any Raiffeisenbank ATMs nearby?
The nearest one is 27km away.
Plotted a route.
Are there any Raiffeisenbank ATMs around?
What is the point? In Ukraine, ATMs do not dispense $. For several years now. The ban is at the level of legislation.