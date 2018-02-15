How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own - page 4

Rashid Umarov:

You'll be fine, you'll love it. You will be able to pay with your card directly everywhere, there will be no need for any additional transactions.

And a fixed commission of 2.6% from the payment. Conversion at the Mastercard rate

Rashid, you and I are sort of in the forex business.

So, when you have a profit of 10 per cent for a month, it is considered good; most of the time it is less.

You write that giving 2.6% commission is quite normal. This is a quarter of a month's earnings under good conditions!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

You're confusing the maths. And you're mixing the soft with the warm.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

How can 2.6% of profit be a quarter? Have you slept at all today? You better calculate how much you're paying back from your webmoney withdrawal.
 
Rashid Umarov:

You're messing with the maths. And you're mixing the soft with the warm.

Deposit 1,000, get 100, withdraw 100, charge $2.6.

Yeah, I agree - stupid.

P.S. But with e-payment+Privat24 we pay half as much, because the conversion rate can always be found above the official one.
 
like, 2.6%(2.5%) is really a quarter of 10%
 
Personally, I was only satisfied with webmoney because of its low withdrawal rate. I don't withdraw money from webmoney anywhere else, but use it to pay for online shopping, internet and mobile phone top-ups. After the withdrawal has stopped, I think Pay Pal will be the most acceptable alternative in my case.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:
Are there any Raiffeisenbank ATMs nearby?

 
Alexander Bereznyak:
like, 2.6% (2.5%) is really a quarter of 10%.

He made 10% off this site - in forex.

Even if he will use the ePayments card there as well, he will get 100 for every 1,000 he earned in a month. He will withdraw it not 1100, but 100. And 2.6% must be counted not from 1000, and not from 1100, but from 100. He will pay $2.6, not $26, which is a quarter and a quarter of 100.

 
The nearest one is 27km away.

Plotted a route.


 
What is the point? In Ukraine, ATMs do not dispense $. For several years now. The ban is at the level of legislation.

