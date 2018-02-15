How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own - page 14
1 I don't like it anymore,
2 HOWEVER))? I do not have PayPal in my country and WM is removed
I don't understand either, why can't you go straight to Visa or Mastercard, why all the buffers?
Try using e-payments. You will like it. If not, choose another withdrawal method.
You're a joker, though=)
I read them, what am I supposed to see?
It's just that they relaxed the old terms from what I read. So it's not all bad. I get it, webmoney is more convenient and better, but the fish don't eat the fish.
I also don't understand why you can't go straight to Visa or MasterCard, why all the buffers?
Renat already wrote about it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Before the Wheel, or Crying Out ... Withdrawal Systems in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.06.27 13:55
Unfortunately you don't know what you are talking about.
Who needs it to take all financial risks, go through several financial regulators and generally become a half-bank.
it is clear that WM is more profitable and easier to use
Even if I find a way to withdraw PayPal and continue to develop it at least 10-15% more expensive for me, I will include it in the cost of products ... why do you as a company that earns their 20% put me in the wheel? it is logical, because more sales more income
(PS EP is not an option)
Well, yes, if you can find some idiot to buy a dead indicator for 30K, you can.
But the thing is, idiots don't have that kind of money. :)
Ta they just relaxed the old terms from what I've read. So it's not all bad. Sure, webmoney is more convenient and better, but the fish don't eat the fish.
I want to withdraw my profits in full when I want and not partially as EP wants ... who knows what they will come up with tomorrow
Renat wrote on this subject once before.
Something is not right here. Why become a semi-bank (according to Renat)? Any OOO - IPP transfers anything and to whomever you want to the card.
It is interesting that those who complain about ePayments have no idea what the conditions are like there.
And many have some kind of disease of getting used to something and not being able to break away.
I've been using the EP for almost a year now. No complaints. The exchange rate is fine. The fee for pos transactions is not that big. The only disadvantage is that not all organisations accept prepaid cards when paying online. The same Rostelecom.
Here is a screenshot for an example of paying by card in a shop.